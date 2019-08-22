Two Bouts Added To UFC Tampa In October

Spread the word!













UFC Tampa is set to go down on October 12 and two bouts have been added to the card. In the welterweight division, Max Griffin will take on Alex Morono, while in the flyweight division, JJ Aldrich takes on Lauren Mueller.

MMA Junkie was first to report Griffin-Morono while the Tampa Bay Times reported Aldrich-Mueller.

Max Griffin snapped his two-fight losing streak last time out at UFC 236. There, he beat Zelim Imadaev by decision. Before that, he suffered a controversial decision loss to Thiago Alves in February and lost to Curtis Millender at UFC 226. The 33-year-old is 3-4 inside the Octagon with wins over Mike Perry and Erick Montano, while he also lost to Colby Covington and Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos.

Alex Morono, meanwhile, is 16-5 with one no-contest, and is riding a two-fight winning streak. He last fought back in March where he TKO’d Zak Ottow. Before that, he beat Kenan Song by decision. He is 5-2 and one no-contest in the UFC.

In the flyweight division, JJ Aldrich returns after losing to Maycee Barber last time out. The 26-year-old is 7-3 as a pro and is 3-2 inside the Octagon with wins over Polyana Viana, Danielle Taylor, and Chan-Mi Jeon.

Her opponent, Lauren Mueller, is 5-2 and on a two-fight losing streak. She most recently lost to Poliana Botelho at UFC 236, and before that, lost to Yanan Wu by submission. The 27-year-old has one win in the UFC over Shana Dobson and earned her shot in the Las Vegas-based promotion by beating Kelly McGill-Velasco on the Contender Series.

