JJ Aldrich Thwarts Polyana Viana In Unanimous Decision Win

Polyana Viana had no answer for JJ Aldrich.

Strawweight action was seen on the bout of the UFC 227 main card. Viana and Aldrich shared the Octagon inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

A body kick was there for Viana early in the fight. She was able to connect with a jab. They tied up and Viana had her opponent against the fence. An inside elbow landed for Viana. A right hand was there for Aldrich. The round ended shortly after.

In the second stanza, Viana had success with the body kicks. Aldrich connected with a clean right hand. Some more kicks were there for Viana. A jab landed for Aldrich. Viana ducked under a punch and went for the back of Aldrich. Viana went to attack the arm, but she was reversed. The horn sounded a few seconds later with Aldrich in top control.

Early in the third round, Aldrich landed a clean punch. Color commentator Joe Rogan criticized Viana for leaving her chin high. Viana was once again hit clean. She landed a knee to the body and pulled guard. Referee Herb Dean urged both fighters to work. Aldrich got back up. She landed a counter left hand. Viana struggled with her defense on the feet. A combination was there for Aldrich near the end of the final round.

Alrich was awarded the unanimous decision victory.

Final Result: JJ Aldrich def. Polyana Viana via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)