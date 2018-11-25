Twitter Reacts To Laughable Tito Ortiz vs. Chuck Liddell ‘Fight’

By
Mike Drahota
-
Photo: Joe Camporeale for USA TODAY Sports

A roughshod main event just ‘graced’ the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) after Tito Ortiz knocked out Chuck Liddell tonight (Sat., November 24, 2018) in their trilogy fight from The Forum in Inglewood, California.

The fight itself was hard to watch until Ortiz mercifully ended it with a one-two that the prime ‘Iceman’ would have eaten like an ice cream sandwich.

Check out how a justifiably disgusted Twitter reacted here:

