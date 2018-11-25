Twitter Reacts To Laughable Tito Ortiz vs. Chuck Liddell ‘Fight’

A roughshod main event just ‘graced’ the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) after Tito Ortiz knocked out Chuck Liddell tonight (Sat., November 24, 2018) in their trilogy fight from The Forum in Inglewood, California.

The fight itself was hard to watch until Ortiz mercifully ended it with a one-two that the prime ‘Iceman’ would have eaten like an ice cream sandwich.

Check out how a justifiably disgusted Twitter reacted here:

Sad…… — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) November 25, 2018

Ortiz is doing his vintage celebration. He is very happy. That was really hard to watch. Liddell should not have been out there. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 25, 2018

Rashad Evans says he doesn’t want to see Chuck Liddell fight anymore. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 25, 2018

Tito Ortiz knocks Chuck Liddell out in the first round. Chuck looked very timid. Didn't throw much. Tito's confidence grew and he tracked him down. Showed zero respect for his power near the end of the fight. Just walked him right down. Liddell was out, seated now in the corner. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 25, 2018

Well…I mean. Can I say I told you so now? #LiddellOrtiz3 — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) November 25, 2018

Tito Ortiz says he wants to see Chuck Liddell continue fighting. No. Please no. #LiddellOrtiz3 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) November 25, 2018

Dude. I said it was going to be bad. #LiddellOrtiz3 — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) November 25, 2018

Are you kidding me? That should’ve never went down. — Michael Johnson (@FollowTheMenace) November 25, 2018

Did not enjoy the end of that fight. Feel for iceman. Legends should t go out like this. I wish it was a 3 round war that went to a decision #LiddellOritz3 — Ricardo Lamas (@RicardoLamasMMA) November 25, 2018

That was AWFUL to watch. Sad. Not fun in any facet. #titovschuck3 — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) November 25, 2018