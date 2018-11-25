Tito Ortiz Sleeps Chuck Liddell In Horrific Match-Up

Two of MMA’s legends came out of retirement tonight (Nov. 24, 2018) as Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz met for the third time to settle their score once and for all.

The MMA event will be the first of its kind for Golden Boy Promotions. It all goes down at The Forum in Inglewood, California. You can also watch on pay-per-view on FITE.TV.

Liddell (21-8) hasn’t fought since UFC 115 back in 2010. He is on a three-fight losing streak and has lost five of six dating back to 2006.

Ortiz (19-12-1) heads into this fight on a much brighter note. “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” has won three of his last four fights. He most recently took care of Chael Sonnen at Bellator 170 in January of 2017.

Round One

The fighters take center cage. Ortiz looking for a takedown as he pumps the jab. Liddell throws a check right hand out. Tito fainting a bit trying to find a way in. Ortiz lands a right hand followed by a leg kick. Liddell looks slow and not himself, perhaps it’s his age. Liddell throws a right but Ortiz clips him. Ortiz is moving forward as he builds confidence in his striking.

Tito goading Chuck to touch his chin but Chuck looks shy. Ortiz moves in and lands a right hand that sends Chuck to the canvas. Chuck is out cold.