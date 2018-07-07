Twitter Reacts To Israel Adesanya’s Dominant Showing At TUF 27 Finale

Josh Stillman
Stephen R. Sylvanie for USA TODAY Sports

The finale of “The Ultimate Fighter 27” went down tonight (Friday, July 6, 2018) from the Pearl Theatre in Paradise, Nevada. The night was headlined by hot middleweight prospect Israel Adesanya taking on longtime staple and Top-10 185er Brad Tavares. The New Zealander passed the biggest test of his career, beating Tavares from pillar to post for the entire 25 minutes.

In the lightweight final of “The Ultimate Fighter 27”, Mike Trizano outlasted Joe Giannetti. Their fight was a weird one. Giannetti seemed relaxed to a fault. His flowy, kick-centric style worked for a round. Trizano got his wrestling going in round two, leading to some weird and awkward positions. “The Lone Wolf” then stayed busy, composed, and moving forward in the decisive round to seal it.

The featherweight final saw Jay Cucciniello’s bid for a remarkable comeback halted by a smart, workmanlike performance from Brad Katona. A steady diet of hooks and leg kicks backed up by takedowns and top control later buoyed the Canadian to a clear-cut decision victory.

See how Twitter reacted to these pivotal bouts below:

