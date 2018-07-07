Twitter Reacts To Israel Adesanya’s Dominant Showing At TUF 27 Finale

The finale of “The Ultimate Fighter 27” went down tonight (Friday, July 6, 2018) from the Pearl Theatre in Paradise, Nevada. The night was headlined by hot middleweight prospect Israel Adesanya taking on longtime staple and Top-10 185er Brad Tavares. The New Zealander passed the biggest test of his career, beating Tavares from pillar to post for the entire 25 minutes.

In the lightweight final of “The Ultimate Fighter 27”, Mike Trizano outlasted Joe Giannetti. Their fight was a weird one. Giannetti seemed relaxed to a fault. His flowy, kick-centric style worked for a round. Trizano got his wrestling going in round two, leading to some weird and awkward positions. “The Lone Wolf” then stayed busy, composed, and moving forward in the decisive round to seal it.

The featherweight final saw Jay Cucciniello’s bid for a remarkable comeback halted by a smart, workmanlike performance from Brad Katona. A steady diet of hooks and leg kicks backed up by takedowns and top control later buoyed the Canadian to a clear-cut decision victory.

See how Twitter reacted to these pivotal bouts below:

Okay finally it’s time for Adesanya to make everything okay. — Jeremy Botter (@jeremybotter) July 7, 2018

Walk. Faster. — Suzanne Davis (@SoozieCuzie) July 7, 2018

Hey. Adesanya, Tavares is next up. pic.twitter.com/ZGp7MaTz4H — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 7, 2018

Why are they dragging this card on SOOOOO SLLLOOOOWWWW??!!! Just get these last 2 fights over with. #TUFFinale #fightnight #ufc — Corey Anderson UFC (@CoreyA_MMA) July 7, 2018

this man WON his season of The Ultimate Fighter and he doesn't have time for all this https://t.co/cDCtN8AeTG — Alexander K Lee (@AlexanderKLee) July 7, 2018

Giannetti walking out to some Whitney Houston!!! YES!!! I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY!!! #TUF27Finale — E. Casey Leydon (@ekc) July 7, 2018

Giannetti seems like the kill or be killed type, so fingers crossed this won't go 15 min. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 7, 2018

What if we had some sort of reverse tournament of former TUF winners in which the losers advance and the loser of the Finale is officially crowned worst TUF champ of all-time — Dave Doyle (@davedoylemma) July 7, 2018

Fun first round between Joe Giannetti and Mike Trizano. 10-9 Giannetti. #TUF27Finale — Nolan King (@mma_kings) July 7, 2018

Well, Gianetti fought like an idiot and deserves to lose — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 7, 2018

I want to like him, but I hate that hat so much. #TUF27Finale — Matt Schnell (@DANGER_Caged) July 7, 2018

**** this pacing. I’m going to bed. — D.E.O. (@ImJustDEO) July 7, 2018

Brad Katona: "My cousin. She had a tumor the size of an orange. But she beat the heck out of that thing!" #TUF27Finale — Wesley Riddle (@AllThatMMA) July 7, 2018

Wait … All he gets is a trophy and a contract ? No Scion TC ? No Harley ? No fat check ? Wtf ? #TUF27finale #TUF27 — Tim (@timpanda3) July 7, 2018

Brad Katona seems pretty cool. I like the guy. #TUF27finale — Ross (@DownedOpponent) July 7, 2018

Five hours into a TUF Finale over here… pic.twitter.com/h6DLyGL0TQ — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) July 7, 2018

When you're only waiting for Adesanya vs. Tavares and you can't believe FS1 airs fight this slow. https://t.co/gPJZ7cKYdC — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) July 7, 2018

For real, though, Brad Tavares is a legit middleweight and Israel Adesanya dunked on him for 25 minutes standing and started grappling with him for fun. That's really impressive. #TUF27Finale — Steven Rondina (@srondina) July 7, 2018

tough week for Hawaii MMA. — Eric Stinton (@TombstoneStint) July 7, 2018

Israel Adesanya is about as impressive as they come. Dominates a talented, battle-tested vet in his third UFC fight. Stunts in two languages in post-fight speech. Showed creativity and calm. Watch out. Here he comes. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) July 7, 2018

The confidence. The creativity. The mastery of space and distance. The body kicks and those damn Thai knees. What an absolutely sensational performance by Israel Adesanya. #TUF27Finale — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) July 7, 2018

If I'm the UFC, I'm putting a massive push behind Adesanya. That kid is ******* special and they need fresh talent. #TUF27Finale — Stephie Haynes (@CrooklynMMA) July 7, 2018

Wow, @stylebender. Just wow. What a performance in just his third UFC fight, a dominant unanimous decision victory over veteran Brad Tavares. #TUF27Finale (@allelbows) pic.twitter.com/82Lt9VYMzL — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) July 7, 2018

Who walks into their third UFC fight, against the #8 ranked guy, and puts on a masterclass?! Israel Adesanya is so ******* special. #TUF27Finale — Katrina Mahoney (@katrinajmahoney) July 7, 2018

Me before #TUF27Finale: Okay, let's not start the Adesanya hype train yet… Me after #TUFFinale: pic.twitter.com/gXpGyyUxCc — Justin Golightly (@SecretMovesMMA) July 7, 2018

#TUF27Finale was so badly paced that it had a 41 minute overrun and ended close to 2:00 a.m. ET. Hideous. — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) July 7, 2018