Twitter Reacts To Controversial Whittaker vs. Romero Slugfest

Josh Stillman
UFC 225 went down tonight (Saturday, June 9, 2018) from the United Center in Chicago, IL, and was headlined by a middleweight slugfest between champion Robert Whittaker and the hulking Yoel Romero. The challenger missed weight, making it a non-title bout, dulling some of the luster of the highly anticipated rematch. But the two put on a war for the ages. In a Fight of the Year contender, Romero rocked and dropped Whittaker on multiple occasions, but the New Zealander refused to quit. Whittaker returned fire, kept up a pace, and rocked Romero himself a few times. Whittaker emerged with a controversial split decision victory, going up 2-0 in his head-to-head series with Romero.

The co-headliner saw Rafael dos Anjos and Colby Covington vie for the interim welterweight title. Covington outlasted RDA with suffocating pressure and surprisingly effective striking as he moved inexorably forward. The Brazilian had his moments, landing some very effective offense over the 25 minutes. But Covington refused to be deterred and emerged with gold wrapped around his waist, winning a unanimous decision.

See how Twitter reacted to these explosive bouts below:

