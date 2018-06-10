Twitter Reacts To Controversial Whittaker vs. Romero Slugfest

UFC 225 went down tonight (Saturday, June 9, 2018) from the United Center in Chicago, IL, and was headlined by a middleweight slugfest between champion Robert Whittaker and the hulking Yoel Romero. The challenger missed weight, making it a non-title bout, dulling some of the luster of the highly anticipated rematch. But the two put on a war for the ages. In a Fight of the Year contender, Romero rocked and dropped Whittaker on multiple occasions, but the New Zealander refused to quit. Whittaker returned fire, kept up a pace, and rocked Romero himself a few times. Whittaker emerged with a controversial split decision victory, going up 2-0 in his head-to-head series with Romero.

The co-headliner saw Rafael dos Anjos and Colby Covington vie for the interim welterweight title. Covington outlasted RDA with suffocating pressure and surprisingly effective striking as he moved inexorably forward. The Brazilian had his moments, landing some very effective offense over the 25 minutes. But Covington refused to be deterred and emerged with gold wrapped around his waist, winning a unanimous decision.

See how Twitter reacted to these explosive bouts below:

Whittaker always looks like a psychopath walking into the cage — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 10, 2018

Pretty academic so far. Whittaker boxing at range and keenly aware of body position in close contact. Romero extra inactive and fighting unusually even for him. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) June 10, 2018

That was one of the most insane rounds of all time. RD3 Yoel is bonkers. #UFC225 — Drake Riggs (@Dre_Kriggs) June 10, 2018

Yoel Romero is 41. Imma need his diet plan #UFC225 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) June 10, 2018

#UFC225

Robert Whittaker: Elbow Yoel Romero: Elbow Whittaker: Elbow Romero: Elbow Me: pic.twitter.com/0G77od3v7l — Dave Madden (@DaveMMAdden) June 10, 2018

Trying to figure out how both fighters are still standing at this point #UFC225 pic.twitter.com/n69QNVefko — Breezy Puffs ♦️ (@BreezyPuffs) June 10, 2018

Pretty good fight. — Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) June 10, 2018

2-0 rubber match and didn’t make weight yeaaa na — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) June 10, 2018

UFC 225: Split Decision #UFC225 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) June 10, 2018

Pretty surprised to see Whittaker getting 3 rounds despite getting nearly KO'd in all of them, but it was a hell of a performance from him. #UFC225 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) June 10, 2018

Rubber match? He won both Joey — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) June 10, 2018

That was absolutely incredible. Both Romero and Whittaker are not human. #UFC225 pic.twitter.com/pKeJ0bs14H — MMA GIFS (@mma_gifs_) June 10, 2018

WHAT. A. FIGHT…Are we allowed to ask for part 3? pic.twitter.com/hnYvaEg66q — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) June 10, 2018

Imagine if Colby wins. OMG the trash talk is gonna be over the top. #UFC225 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 10, 2018

Damn you Colby…winning my heart with this walk out song #UFC225 — Anthony Walker (@AntWalkerMMA) June 10, 2018

Colby #2 best private jet — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) June 10, 2018

I hope Colbington spontaneously combusts. — Derek (@ricketyoldshack) June 10, 2018

I don't really care if RDA smites Covington tonight. I'm ok with anyone doing it. — Suzanne Davis (@SoozieCuzie) June 10, 2018

Colby setting such a high pace, someone has to gas. Who will it be? — Brett Appley (@BrettAppley) June 10, 2018

Colby's schtick works better in the written word, since the lack of conviction when he actually says this stuff makes me wonder how anyone can either take it seriously or be a fan of his #UFC225 — CombatDocket (@CombatDocket) June 10, 2018

"HE KNOWS WHAT HAPPENS. I MELTED HIM WE'LL SEE WHAT HAPPENS WHEN Y… MOOFUNMMM MA MA!!!" – C. Covington — Suzanne Davis (@SoozieCuzie) June 10, 2018

Masvidal cracking up in the corner. Covington runs out the cage and embraces ATT founder Dan Lambert. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 10, 2018

What a joke. RDA landed the cleaner power strikes. More from distance too. Holding someone on the fence scores points huh? — Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) June 10, 2018

Welp, I'm over here eating some Cinnamon Crow Crunch. I hate MMA with a passion right now. #UFC225 — Stephie Haynes (@CrooklynMMA) June 10, 2018

Definitive proof there is no God IMO — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 10, 2018

Bitch Please! I let you bump your gums. Now you got smoke! I’m exposing you. You were and always will be my warm-up round! #UFC187 https://t.co/cVzrj6Iq1O — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) June 10, 2018