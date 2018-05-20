Twitter Reacts To Action-Packed UFC Chile

UFC Fight Night 129 went down tonight (Saturday, May 19, 2018) from the Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile. The evening was headlined by a welterweight contender matchup between the surging Kamaru Usman and grappling ace Demian Maia. Maia had early success with his hands as well as putting Usman in some tricky spots with his takedowns. But the 40-year-old tired and had less and less to offer, shooting telegraphed shots that Usman more and more easily stuffed. It was not a thrilling contest but an important win for Usman, who positions himself for a number-one contender fight, at worst.

The co-feature saw strawweight prospects Tatiana Suarez and Alexa Grasso square off to see which of them is ready to graduate to contender status. It turned out to be Suarez. The former freestyle wrestling standout leaned on her roots, quickly grounding Grasso. She soon moved to the back and sunk in the rear-naked choke for the impressive first-round victory.

See how Twitter reacted to these exciting bouts below:

Kamaru Usman will be the future champion. — Connery Busch (@BoxingBusch) May 20, 2018

Demian Maia walking to the octagon for the 28th time in his career. Only people with more UFC fights are Bisping and Jim Miller. Maia can also tie the all-time UFC wins record with a victory tonight. #UFCChile — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) May 20, 2018

Watch MMA long enough and you'll eventually see a fighter punch his opponent in the ass while he's holding him in an abdominal stretch. — Dave Doyle (@davedoylemma) May 20, 2018

Never understood why Maia didn't work on his kicking game over the years, as no one would try to take him down off a caught or missed one. #ufcchile pic.twitter.com/5PzdzMzfUd — The Mane Event™ (@EliasTheodorou) May 20, 2018

I am not impressed with your performace — Lord Honky Humungus (@Mr_Honky) May 20, 2018

Someone at my house fell asleep. I called him out on it, and he had the nerve to say he was "just resting his eyes." The main event in a nutshell. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 20, 2018

He survives but girls are laughing at him — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) May 20, 2018

When Demian Maia gets his game going, it’s a thing of beauty. When he cannot, it gets ugly. — Jeff Wagenheim (@jeffwagenheim) May 20, 2018

The top handful at 115 pounds – Joanna, Andrade, Claudia – is a tough crew to break into to. But throw Tatiana Suarez against anyone not in that group. She's ready. — RJ Clifford (@RJcliffordMMA) May 20, 2018

That was a slick win for Suarez — Christine Stanley (@KnuckleUp125) May 20, 2018

Tough loss for Alexa Grasso. The UFC gave her a tough bout with Tatiana Suarez, not the smartest choice if you're in the Grasso business. #UFCChile — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) May 20, 2018

Dude, Suarez is so nasty. She is a serious threat in this division. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) May 20, 2018

Super marketable with a great story, too. There's a reason that she was over huge with the live crowd for her TUF final. — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) May 20, 2018

Alexa Grasso had no shot. Tatiana Suarez takes her down in the first minute and moves to the back for the rear naked choke. Textbook. Suarez looks like the real deal at 115. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 20, 2018