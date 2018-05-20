Twitter Reacts To Action-Packed UFC Chile

Josh Stillman
Photo by Jason da Silva for USA TODAY Sports

UFC Fight Night 129 went down tonight (Saturday, May 19, 2018) from the Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile. The evening was headlined by a welterweight contender matchup between the surging Kamaru Usman and grappling ace Demian Maia. Maia had early success with his hands as well as putting Usman in some tricky spots with his takedowns. But the 40-year-old tired and had less and less to offer, shooting telegraphed shots that Usman more and more easily stuffed. It was not a thrilling contest but an important win for Usman, who positions himself for a number-one contender fight, at worst.

The co-feature saw strawweight prospects Tatiana Suarez and Alexa Grasso square off to see which of them is ready to graduate to contender status. It turned out to be Suarez. The former freestyle wrestling standout leaned on her roots, quickly grounding Grasso. She soon moved to the back and sunk in the rear-naked choke for the impressive first-round victory.

See how Twitter reacted to these exciting bouts below:

