Twitter Reacts To Israel Adesanya KO’ing Robert Whittaker At UFC 243

UFC 243 took place from the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia last night (Sat. October 5, 2019).
In the main event of the night, Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya met to unify their 185-pound titles. It was a masterful performance from Adesanya, who knocked down Whittaker badly to end the first round. Had there been any time left in the round, the fight likely would’ve been stopped. However, Adesanya made sure to correct that in the second round.
Adesanya landed a beautiful counter shot in the second round that planted Whittaker, who wobbled terribly. After just one or two shots on the ground, the referee stepped in to award Adesanya the stoppage win. It was an insane night from Melbourne. Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to the crazy finish on Twitter here.
How did you react to Adesanya’s big win over Whittaker? If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!