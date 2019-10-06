Twitter Reacts To Israel Adesanya KO’ing Robert Whittaker At UFC 243

Spread the word!













UFC 243 took place from the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia last night (Sat. October 5, 2019).

In the main event of the night, Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya met to unify their 185-pound titles. It was a masterful performance from Adesanya, who knocked down Whittaker badly to end the first round. Had there been any time left in the round, the fight likely would’ve been stopped. However, Adesanya made sure to correct that in the second round.

Adesanya landed a beautiful counter shot in the second round that planted Whittaker, who wobbled terribly. After just one or two shots on the ground, the referee stepped in to award Adesanya the stoppage win. It was an insane night from Melbourne. Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to the crazy finish on Twitter here.

Israel Adesanya wins.



2nd round TKO.



He is the new undisputed middleweight champion. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 6, 2019

Israel Adesanya stops Rober Whittaker with strikes in the second round. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) October 6, 2019

#AndNew Israel Adesanya knocks out Robert Whittaker to become the undisputed UFC middleweight champion #UFC243 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) October 6, 2019

Israel Adesanya did it! R2 TKO. WOW! #UFC243 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) October 6, 2019

Amazing KO win for Israel Adesanya. Loved watching that fight. — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) October 6, 2019

The biggest star in the @ufc is HERE @stylebender #UFC243 biggest gate EVER 🔥 🔥 🔥 — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) October 6, 2019

Wow!! Masterful performance by the new champ! — Jimmy Smith (@jimmysmithmma) October 6, 2019

Wow that’s a baaaad man October 6, 2019

There was a reason I've spent the last almost two years obsessing over Israel Adesanya's game.



He's next level. He's been next level.



There were a lot of people in the last 2 years showing their ass, suggesting Adesanya was not a good fighter.



Utterly indefensible position. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) October 6, 2019

Adesanya actually got rocked right before he dropped Whittaker again with a big left hook.



Unbelievable. Meteoric. 18-0. He debuted in the UFC just 1.5 years ago and now he’s the middleweight king. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 6, 2019

That was one of Israel Adesanya's easiest UFC fights. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) October 6, 2019

The best middle weight ever is @stylebender no question about it. Congrats Bro👏👏👏.#thelaststylebender#UFC243 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) October 6, 2019

. @stylebender proves he’s a cut above. Smooth operator right there. #UFCMelbourne — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) October 6, 2019

My wish list Usman, Colby, Isreal, Khabib. That order — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) October 6, 2019

I think Adsanya is moving up to light heavyweight just to fight Jones lol. #UFC243 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) October 6, 2019

