Twitter Reacts To Kamaru Usman Stopping Colby Covington At UFC 245

Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington’s UFC welterweight championship bout headlined the UFC 245 pay-per-view (PPV) last night (Sat. December 14, 2019) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Usman, coming off a dominant unanimous decision victory over Tyron Woodley earlier this year to win the title, took on Colby Covington. Covington had looked phenomenal heading into his fight with Usman, coming off a lopsided decision win of his own, this one against Robbie Lawler. Covington, a former interim 170-pound champion, looked to continue his hype train with an undisputed title victory in Las Vegas.

In the fight, Usman and Covington put on an absolute war. Both men landed hard shots throughout the five rounds, but Covington seemingly broke his jaw midway through the fight. As a result, late in the fifth round, Usman was able to put “Chaos” away late via TKO.

Check out how the MMA community reacted to Usman stopping Covington here:

Sometimes there are fights your happy they go five rounds and you wish there was more. What a @ufc Final fight. — Jens Pulver (@jens_pulver) December 15, 2019

Usman finishes it in the final minute — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) December 15, 2019

Kamaru Usman does it! Round five TKO! #UFC245 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) December 15, 2019

Kamaru Usman wins via 5th round TKO. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 15, 2019

Usman gets it done in the final minute.



That fight was incredible. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 15, 2019

Usman wins via TKO in Rd 5 #andstill #UFC245 — The Schmo (@TheSchmo312) December 15, 2019

Amazing fight by Usman and Covington #UFC245 — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) December 15, 2019

WHAT A WILD FINISH!!! #UFC245 — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) December 15, 2019

Kamaru Usman does it! Knocks out Colby Covington In the fifth! Career defining performance in the fifth by Usman to this point. Incredible. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 15, 2019

Kamaru Usman finishes Colby Covington with a fifth round TKO.#UFC245 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) December 15, 2019

Kamaru Usman stops Colby Covington in the fifth round.



Over time, his power made a difference. Over time, his relentlessness and pressure did, too.



Covington deserves credit for making it a scrap, but Usman is the best 170er on the planet. Zero question. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) December 15, 2019

I can’t decide whether to be pumped or sad😂 — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) December 15, 2019

WOW 5th round finish? USMAN CAME TO KILL 💯 — Manny Gamburyan (@MannyGamburyan) December 15, 2019

Usman put him away. Omg! Amazing fight by both fighters. What a killer, in the 5th round. Incredible! #UFC245 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) December 15, 2019

Colby Covington is a tough gamed opponent . No need to be such a douche . Talking about dead people . Get your shit together young man ! Great fight #UFC245 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 15, 2019

Kamaru wit that Champ shit!! Hell yeah 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #UFC245 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) December 15, 2019

This is so bad I’d rather have Jorge be champ. — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) December 15, 2019

What a performance by @USMAN84kg !! Stayed composed and stuck to the game plan! Congrats my friend! @ColbyCovMMA is one tough dude!!!! Great night of fights #ufc245 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) December 15, 2019

Congratulations to the champion @USMAN84kg for the win, you’re the champion for a reason. Tough, hard fought fight by both. Colby is super tough and showed it again. @ufc #UFC245 — Demian Maia (@demianmaia) December 15, 2019

Don't they usually wire your jaw shut if you break it? That would be ironic… #UFC245 — Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) December 15, 2019

I’m next champion 2020 — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) December 15, 2019

Thank you my brother @USMAN84kg for making America great again 🙏🙏. #UFC245 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) December 15, 2019

How did you feel about Usman’s win over Covington at UFC 245?