Twitter Reacts To Kamaru Usman Stopping Colby Covington At UFC 245

Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington’s UFC welterweight championship bout headlined the UFC 245 pay-per-view (PPV) last night (Sat. December 14, 2019) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Usman, coming off a dominant unanimous decision victory over Tyron Woodley earlier this year to win the title, took on Colby Covington. Covington had looked phenomenal heading into his fight with Usman, coming off a lopsided decision win of his own, this one against Robbie Lawler. Covington, a former interim 170-pound champion, looked to continue his hype train with an undisputed title victory in Las Vegas.
In the fight, Usman and Covington put on an absolute war. Both men landed hard shots throughout the five rounds, but Covington seemingly broke his jaw midway through the fight. As a result, late in the fifth round, Usman was able to put “Chaos” away late via TKO.
Check out how the MMA community reacted to Usman stopping Covington here:
How did you feel about Usman’s win over Covington at UFC 245?
