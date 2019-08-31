Twitter Reacts To Weili Zhang Bulldozing Through Jessica Andrade To Win UFC Strawweight Title

Spread the word!













Earlier today (Sat. August 31, 2019) UFC women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade put her title on the line against Weili Zhang in front of her native Chinese crowd in China.

All the action took place from the Shenzhen Universade Sports Centre Arena in Shenzhen, China. Weili Zhang absolutely shocked the mixed martial arts (MMA) world when she bulldozed through Jessica Andrade to win the UFC women’s strawweight title. Zhang stunned the champion early, pummeling her with knees in the clinch, and finishing her off on the ground.

Now, Zhang is the first-ever Chinese UFC champion in history – and it only took her 42 seconds to do it. Check out how the MMA community reacted to the shocking finish here:

WEILI ZHANG DID IT INCREDIBLE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #UFCShenzhen — Wesley Riddle (@AllThatMMA) August 31, 2019

NEW CHAMPION!!!!!! FUCKING DEMOLITION!!!!! WEILI ZHANG!!!! #UFCShenzhen — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) August 31, 2019

SHE. FUCKED. HER. UP. HOLY SHIT #UFCShenzhen — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) August 31, 2019

INCREDIBLE win for Weili Zhang! — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 31, 2019

OMG it is OVER and Zhang Weili KOs Andrade in the first minute of the fight! She becomes the first Chinese champion in UFC history! #UFCShenzhen — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) August 31, 2019

Holy shit.. That was amazing!!! 🙏🏽🔥 #AndNew — PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) August 31, 2019

Crazy knockout by Weili Zhang but did anyone else think those elbow were to the back of the head? Looked like it — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) August 31, 2019

Zhang Weili absolutely destroys Jessica Andrade in under a minute. The UFC’s first Chinese champion. Unreal performance. #UFCShenzhen — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) August 31, 2019

Do you believe it?!?! Zhang Weili breaks through and wins the UFC strawweight title, knocking out Jessica Andrade in under a minute! First Chinese @ufc champion! #UFC — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) August 31, 2019

I can't wait to see the makeup of the UFC's roster in about 5-10 years. I have a feeling we're going to see a lot more Chinese names on it. — Dann Stupp (@DannStupp) August 31, 2019

Weili Zhang new champ in a great victory. #UFCShenzhen — Andrew Ravens (@Andrew_Ravens) August 31, 2019

Can’t overstate this enough: this absolutely massive for the UFC. Zhang is about to become a huge star. They finally found the Chinese champ, and she is no token champ. That’s her 20th win in a row. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 31, 2019

You had to know Zhang was a live dog, but she just SMOKED Andrade in what, a minute? Amazing! — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) August 31, 2019

Been saying it the last 2 weeks this girl is no one to F with pic.twitter.com/qVkmOVYa0a — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) August 31, 2019

Incredible result in China. On the Andrade side, a lot of people felt she could pay the ultimate price if she engaged Zhang Weili in a reckless manner. And three short months after she slammed Rose Namajunas to win the strawweight title, Andrade is no longer the champion. Wow. — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) August 31, 2019

I watched this girl live and immediately knew she would be champion , she got it all and more !!👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻Congrats to all of China on their new Champion … incredible — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) August 31, 2019

Zhang Weili mf-ers. That girl is the truth ! #UFCShenzhen — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) August 31, 2019