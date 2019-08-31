Twitter Reacts To Weili Zhang Bulldozing Through Jessica Andrade To Win UFC Strawweight Title

Earlier today (Sat. August 31, 2019) UFC women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade put her title on the line against Weili Zhang in front of her native Chinese crowd in China.
All the action took place from the Shenzhen Universade Sports Centre Arena in Shenzhen, China. Weili Zhang absolutely shocked the mixed martial arts (MMA) world when she bulldozed through Jessica Andrade to win the UFC women’s strawweight title. Zhang stunned the champion early, pummeling her with knees in the clinch, and finishing her off on the ground.
Now, Zhang is the first-ever Chinese UFC champion in history – and it only took her 42 seconds to do it. Check out how the MMA community reacted to the shocking finish here:
