Twitter Reacts To Israel Adesanya Besting Kelvin Gastelum In Interim Middleweight Title War

In the co-main event of last night’s (Sat. April 13, 2019) UFC 236 pay-per-view (PPV), Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum met inside the Octagon for the interim UFC middleweight title.

Both men put on one of the best 185-pound title fights in UFC history. Gastelum and Adesanya left it all out in the Octagon, with each having big moments. However, it was “Stylebender” who was able to do the most damage, nearly finishing the fight in the closing seconds of the fifth and final round.

Gastelum was able to survive to see the scorecards, where the Nigerian got the nod from judges. Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to the epic middleweight title war here:

That fight was so amazing I almost cried 😂 #ufc236 — Tatiana Suarez (@TSPMMA115) April 14, 2019

Who gives a fuck who wins. Be a legend. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) April 14, 2019

Wow that’s fight of the year I think so far! — Erik Jon Koch (@NEWBREED04) April 14, 2019

Best title fight in a long time!!! — Sam Alvey (@smilensam) April 14, 2019

BOTH those guys are champions! WOW! What a freaking fight!! #UFC236!! — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) April 14, 2019

Kelvin got so much chin #236 — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) April 14, 2019

That was incredible so much heart and skill shown by @stylebender& @KelvinGastelum for 25 mins #UFC236 #fightoftheyear — Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) April 14, 2019

two samurais so much respect thank you for such a great fight regardless of the winner we all win! — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) April 14, 2019

FIGHT OF THE YEAR @stylebender @KelvinGastelum fucking nothing but respect!! — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) April 14, 2019

Izzy vs Bobby Knucks is going to be bananas. #ufc236 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) April 14, 2019

@stylebender Great fight mate see you soon. — Robert Whittaker (@robwhittakermma) April 14, 2019