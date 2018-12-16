Twitter Reacts To Edson Barboza’s Brutal KO Finish Over Dan Hooker

Earlier tonight (Sat. December 15, 2018) the UFC held their final event on FOX before switching over to ESPN next year.

UFC on FOX 31 was a tremendous send off for the mixed martial arts (MMA) promotional juggernaut’s longtime broadcast partner. In the co-main event, Edson Barboza provided FOX a highlight reel finish. He stopped Dan Hooker with a nasty third-round body shot after brutalizing Hooker’s midsection with several previous strikes.

Hooker battled through the pain for quite some time, but finally succumbed to a huge punch on his stomach that forced him to fold over. It was a marvelous performance from Barboza, who will likely receive a big match-up next. Check out how the MMA community reacted to the finish here:

Edson Barboza's leg kicks sound like the inside of a batting cage. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 16, 2018

Barboza is looking super fast! #UFCMilkwaukee — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) December 16, 2018

I agree @EdsonBarbozaJR is top 3 best kickers in the game if not the best #Ouch #UFCMilwaukee — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) December 16, 2018

Dan hooker is a robot — Jarred Brooks (@The_monkeygod) December 16, 2018

"Brian Ortega is the toughest guy in the UFC!"



Dan Hooker: Hold my beer. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 16, 2018

Dan Hooker @danthehangman is a madman woooow 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #UFCMilwaukee — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) December 16, 2018

Hooker is tough as hell!! — Truck Gordon (@TruckMMA_UFC) December 16, 2018

🙈 <— that was me this whole fight. — Megan Olivi (@MeganOlivi) December 16, 2018

Incredible fight by @EdsonBarbozaJR and @danthehangman well done Edson. And dan, you’re one tough son of a bitch! Loved it! — michael (@bisping) December 16, 2018

Damn Hooker! That guy is tough! Edson performed so well tonight 👏🏽 — Tatiana Suarez (@TSPMMA115) December 16, 2018