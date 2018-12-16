Twitter Reacts To Edson Barboza’s Brutal KO Finish Over Dan Hooker

Earlier tonight (Sat. December 15, 2018) the UFC held their final event on FOX before switching over to ESPN next year.
UFC on FOX 31 was a tremendous send off for the mixed martial arts (MMA) promotional juggernaut’s longtime broadcast partner. In the co-main event, Edson Barboza provided FOX a highlight reel finish. He stopped Dan Hooker with a nasty third-round body shot after brutalizing Hooker’s midsection with several previous strikes.
Hooker battled through the pain for quite some time, but finally succumbed to a huge punch on his stomach that forced him to fold over. It was a marvelous performance from Barboza, who will likely receive a big match-up next. Check out how the MMA community reacted to the finish here: