Turki Alalshikh blasts Canelo Alvarez for choosing ‘Easy fights’ in heated tirade: ‘He was wasting our time’

ByRoss Markey
Turki Alalshikh Blasts Canelo Alvarez for Choosing ‘Easy Fights’ in Heated Tirade: "He was wasting our time"

In his bid to build a super fight between Terence Crawford, as well as super middleweight gold holder, Canelo Alvarez – Saudi adviser, Turki Alalshikh has hit out at the Mexican for apparently “wasting time” during negotiations as well as picking “easy fights” during his career.

Canelo Alvarez, the current super middleweight champion, returns to action next month in Las Vegas, taking on unbeaten New York challenger, Edgar Berlanga in the pair’s grudge fight – with the WBA, WBO, and WBC championships on the line.

11293725769

As for Crawford, the unbeaten striking sensation landed the WBA and interim WBO light middleweight crowns in Las Angeles over the course of the weekend, turning in his stunning forty-first professional win with a decision success over Israil Madrimov

READ MORE:  Conor McGregor Applauds Kellie Harrington’s Historic Win: ‘Two-Time Olympic Champion’

Turki Alalshikh hits out at boxing star, Canelo Alvarez

And amid links to a potential super fight for gold in the future, Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford have hit a sticking point in negotiations according to recent reports this month – with the above-mentioned, Alalshikh hitting out at the Guadalajara puncher in particular.

canelo 2

“I heard what Canelo said that he respects me but doesn’t like the way we do business,” Turki Alalshikh posted on his official X account. “As for him respecting me, it doesn’t matter to me if he does or not. As for the way I do business, I know why he doesn’t like it, because I only target big fights at fair prices, so of course anyone who likes big fights won’t like that.”

READ MORE:  Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Jarrell Miller ruled a majority draw after 12 rounds - Crawford vs. Madrimov Highlights
Canelo alvarez ring 1100x

“And I know how he feels after losing to Bivol, so he’s been looking for easier fights ever since,” Turki Alalshikh continued. “Also, I’m not the one who’s afraid of fighting Benavidez or Crawford. Therefore, I knew he was wasting our time and making excuses with big amounts of money that can’t be paid. So I’m continuing my way to make big fights that serve the boxing world, and he’s on his way to making eash show-only fights.”

READ MORE:  Conor McGregor calls out ‘Cornflake’ Canelo Alvarez: ‘Canelo doesn't sell’ claims he’s ducking Benavidez

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts