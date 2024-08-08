Turki Alalshikh blasts Canelo Alvarez for choosing ‘Easy fights’ in heated tirade: ‘He was wasting our time’

In his bid to build a super fight between Terence Crawford, as well as super middleweight gold holder, Canelo Alvarez – Saudi adviser, Turki Alalshikh has hit out at the Mexican for apparently “wasting time” during negotiations as well as picking “easy fights” during his career.

Canelo Alvarez, the current super middleweight champion, returns to action next month in Las Vegas, taking on unbeaten New York challenger, Edgar Berlanga in the pair’s grudge fight – with the WBA, WBO, and WBC championships on the line.

As for Crawford, the unbeaten striking sensation landed the WBA and interim WBO light middleweight crowns in Las Angeles over the course of the weekend, turning in his stunning forty-first professional win with a decision success over Israil Madrimov.

Turki Alalshikh hits out at boxing star, Canelo Alvarez

And amid links to a potential super fight for gold in the future, Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford have hit a sticking point in negotiations according to recent reports this month – with the above-mentioned, Alalshikh hitting out at the Guadalajara puncher in particular.

“I heard what Canelo said that he respects me but doesn’t like the way we do business,” Turki Alalshikh posted on his official X account. “As for him respecting me, it doesn’t matter to me if he does or not. As for the way I do business, I know why he doesn’t like it, because I only target big fights at fair prices, so of course anyone who likes big fights won’t like that.”

“And I know how he feels after losing to Bivol, so he’s been looking for easier fights ever since,” Turki Alalshikh continued. “Also, I’m not the one who’s afraid of fighting Benavidez or Crawford. Therefore, I knew he was wasting our time and making excuses with big amounts of money that can’t be paid. So I’m continuing my way to make big fights that serve the boxing world, and he’s on his way to making eash show-only fights.”