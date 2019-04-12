TUF Season One Competitor Passes Away

Former The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) season one competitor Lodune Sincaid has sadly passed away at 45-years-old.

Sincaid’s website made the news official with a brief statement, revealing he was found dead on April 7:

“Lodune Sincaid was found dead April 7, 2019. Lodune was a true friend and will be missed by those close to him as well as those who crossed his path during his time on this earth. He held no grudges and left this life in peace.”

Sincaid was part of a star-studded cast on season one of TUF, appearing alongside Forrest Griffin, Diego Sanchez, Chris Leben, Kenny Florian and Stephan Bonnar. After being eliminated from the show, Sincaid went on to capture the World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC) light heavyweight championship.

He continued to fight until 2010, retiring on a two-fight losing streak after back-to-back knockout defeats. His career ended with a record of 15-9. UFC President Dana White took to Twitter to comment on Sincaid’s passing:

“RIP Lodune Sincaid. Season 1 The Ultimate Fighter”