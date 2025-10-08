Tragedy in Sydney: Former UFC Fighter Suman Mokhtarian Shot Dead During Evening Walk

Former UFC featherweight Suman Mokhtarian was killed on Wednesday evening while out for a walk in northwest Sydney. Mokhtarian, 33, was struck by multiple gunshots from occupants of a red Audi that pulled up alongside him at around 6 PM local time. Emergency services pronounced him dead at the scene after arriving minutes later following calls from nearby witnesses.

Suman Mokhtarian, 33, Ex-UFC Featherweight, Dies in Sydney Gun Attack

Mokhtarian first came to prominence in 2018 on Season 27 of The Ultimate Fighter. He earned a contract with the UFC but suffered back-to-back defeats, first a TKO loss to Sodiq Yusuff and then a unanimous decision setback against Seung Woo Choi, which ended his run in the promotion in 2019. He left with an 8–2 professional record and turned his focus to coaching and gym ownership alongside his brother Ashkan, a fellow UFC alum and co-owner of Australian Top Team.

Although Mokhtarian never reached the upper echelons of the UFC, he built a reputation as a dedicated coach and mentor at his Sydney gym. His work at Australian Top Team drew a strong local following and established him as a fixture in the regional MMA scene. Police and promoters considered him a likely draw for the Dark Matter Fighting Championship scheduled in April 2025, but that event was canceled amid warnings from New South Wales Police of a credible gang-related assassination plot targeting Mokhtarian.

This fatal shooting marks the culmination of a series of violent incidents against Mokhtarian. In February 2024, a gunman disguised as a delivery driver opened fire on him outside his Wentworthville gym. He survived that attack, but the shooter was arrested and charged with attempted murder; he remains out on bail pending trial. Authorities warned at the time that Mokhtarian’s connections, both as a gym owner and his brother’s documented legal troubles, may have made him a target for organized crime figures operating in Sydney’s western suburbs.

New South Wales Police have launched a homicide investigation. Crime Scene Investigators canvassed the area for shell casings and CCTV footage from local businesses, and detectives are appealing for witnesses who might have seen the red Audi or its occupants. No suspects have been publicly identified. Police noted the high risk to public safety posed by gang violence and stressed that anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers.