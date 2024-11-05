Tracy Cortez Withdraws from UFC Tampa Due to Injury; Maverick Remains on December 14 Card

ByCraig Pekios
Tracy Cortez’s scheduled scrap with Miranda Maverick has once again been scrapped.

Cortez and Maverick were first scheduled to square off on July 20, but after that fight fell through, Cortez was slotted into a scrap with ‘Thug’ Rose Namajunas one week earlier. Cortez came up short that night and was plotting to bounce back against Maverick in a rescheduled scrap at UFC Tampa on December 14.

Unfortunately, that fight is no longer on the docket after multiple people close to the situation confirmed that Cortez has withdrawn from the contest due to an undisclosed injury. MMA Junkie was the first to report the change.

UFC Reportedly Looking for a new opponent after tracy cortez drops out of bout

The UFC will now be tasked with finding a new opponent for Maverick as the Missouri native looks to extend her unbeaten streak to four.

Maverick is coming off a trio of impressive wins inside the Octagon, including Ws against Priscila Cachoeira, Andrea ‘KGB’ Lee, and Dione Barbosa. Overall, Maverick is 7-3 inside the Octagon with other noteworthy wins coming against Liana Jojua and Gillian Robertson.

Unfortunately, she’ll have to turn her attention to a new opponent with Cortez unable to go in The Sunshine State.

Meanwhile, Cortez is 5-1 under the UFC banner with her lone loss coming against Namajunas.

