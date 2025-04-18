Jay Jay Wilson Pounds Out a Brutal Third-Round TKO Over Mads Burnell – PFL 3 Highlights

Jay Jay Wilson put in on Mads Burnell, scoring a brutal third-round TKO during Friday’s PFL World Tournament card in Orlando.

Burnell got the fight to the ground in the first, but it didn’t take long for Wilson to climb back to his feet and start lighting up Burnell with a series of strikes against the fence. Unable to find the knockout shot, Wilson shot for a single leg and muscled Burnell down to the mat with a minute to go in the round.

Wilson finished the round on top, but couldn’t muster much offense during his time on the canvas.

It was more of the same in the second stanza, with the New Zealander getting Burnell on the mat almost immediately and controlling the action throughout the remainder of the round.

Wilson picked up right where he left off in the third, taking Burnell down with ease. After maintaining top control for nearly four minutes, Wilson unleashed a flurry of elbows and hammer fists that eventually encouraged the referee to step in and bring a stop to the bout.

Official Result: Jay Jay Wilson def. Mads Burnell via TKO (ground and pound) at 4:42 of Round 3.

Check out highlights from Mads Burnell vs. Jay Jay Wilson at PFL 3:

HEAVY HAMMERS TO THE DOME FROM WILSON!



[ #PFLWorldTournament LIVE NOW | ESPN & ESPN+ ] pic.twitter.com/tBoZYUOnr8 — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 18, 2025

THE REF STEPS IN AND ITS OVER! JAY JAY WILSON IS GOING TO THE SEMIFINALS



[ #PFLWorldTournament LIVE NOW | ESPN & ESPN+ ] pic.twitter.com/8U9ABjqRVu — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 18, 2025