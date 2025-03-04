Top 5: Best Alex Pereira Knockouts in History – Countdown Ahead of UFC 313

Alex Pereira has been an absolute star since he first joined the UFC in 2021. The two-division champion has definitely made his mark as he constantly delivers highlight reels and thrilling knockouts. We look at Pereira’s top knockouts ahead of his UFC 313 championship matchup against Magomed Ankalaev.

Top Alex Pereira Knockouts of all-time

5. Alex Pereira vs Andreas michailidis – UFC 268

What better way to start the list with the debut of ‘Poatan’? In his first UFC fight, Alex Pereira made a statement with a flying knee that knocked out Andreas Michailidis and was the beginning of Pereira’s UFC stardom. His quick reign to the top started with this fight and quickly had many people talking about the former kickboxing legend. The flying knee came in the second round in which marked a great first impression in the UFC for Pereira.

4. Alex Pereira vs Sean Strickland – UFC 276

After winning his first couple UFC fights, Alex Pereira was rewarded with a fight against top-ranked middleweight, Sean Strickland. With his first big test, ‘Poatan’ stepped up to the challenge and rocked Strickland in the first round. Pereira was able to set up the knockout with his signature left hook then finished with a straight right to finish an impressive knockout over a top contender, and now former champion.

3. Alex Pereira Vs Israel Adesanya 2 – Glory Kickboxing

The legendary rivalry between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya started way before they stepped foot into the octagon. The two fighters fought twice in GLORY Kickboxing where Pereira went 2-0 against Adesanya. Their second kickboxing matchup consisted of another signature left hook from ‘Poatan’ knocking out Adesanya cold.

While ‘The Last Stylebender’ got his revenge knocking out Pereira in their second UFC matchup, Pereira’s knockout of Adesanya in GLORY represented a huge part of their rivalry and marked one of his best career KO’s.

2. Alex Pereira vs Jiří Procházka 2 – UFC 303

After many people questioned an early stoppage in their first matchup, Pereira left no more questions after knocking out Jiří Procházka with a clean head kick in their rematch. In the last second of the first round, Pereira clipped Procházka with his brutal left hook, knocking him down.

Still wobbling and visibly still hurt, Pereira wasted no time at the beginning of the second round and landed a beautiful head kick finishing it off with ground and pound punches.

1. Alex pereira vs Jamhal Hill – UFC 300

Deserving of the top spot, Pereira’s knockout of Jamahal Hill at the iconic UFC 300 will go down as one of the coldest knockouts ever. After Hill kicked Pereira around his groin area, he waved off referee Herb Dean then prompted to once again use his signature left hook that landed cleanly on Hill.

After knocking him to the canvas, he poured some ground and pound highlighting another thrilling KO on the biggest stage. The significance of the event mixed with the build up to the fight puts Alex Pereria’s KO over Hill as his best career knockout.