It was nearly a clean sweep on the scales for all the fighters making the walk at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Emmett.

Bantamweight Tony Kelley was the only fighter to miss weight from the 14-fight card, weighing in 1.5lbs over the limit. As per the UFC, his bout with Adrian Yanez will still go ahead, and Kelly will forfeit 20% of his purse.

Tony Kelley Misses Bantamweight Limit

Despite the drama at bantamweight, every competitor made weight, including headliners Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmet, who battle it out in a featherweight contest, which may have huge implications in the title picture.

Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmet

Calvin Kattar bounced back in fanatic fashion, defeating Giga Chikadze in his most recent bout after taking a year out. Prior to the victory, Kattar was at the wrong end of a one-sided beatdown to Max Holloway. A statement win over an in-form Emmet could push Kattar back inside the title challenger conversations.

After suffering a second career loss to Jeremy Stephens, Emmet has turned a corner winning his last four inside the UFC Octagon. At 37 years old, his main event clash vs Kattar will more than likely be his last opportunity to clinch on to featherweight title aspirations. Emmet recently bagged decisions over Dan Ige and Shane Burgos and will be hopeful of adding Calvin Kattar to that noteworthy list.

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett Weigh-in Results:

Calvin Kattar (146) vs. Josh Emmett (145.5)

Donald Cerrone (155) vs. Joe Lauzon (154.75)

Kevin Holland (170) vs. Tim Means (170.5)

Joaquin Buckley (184) vs. Albert Duraev (185.5)

Damir Ismagulov (155) vs. Guram Kutateladze (155.5)

Julian Marquez (185.5) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (185.5)

Tony Kelley (137.5)* vs. Adrian Yanez (135.5)

Jasmine Jasdavicius(124.75) vs. Natalia Cristina da Silva (125.5)

Court McGee (170) vs. Jeremiah Wells (171)

Danny Chavez (145) vs. Ricardo Ramos (146)

Gloria de Paula (115) vs. Maria Oliveira (115)

Cody Stamann (135.5) vs. Eddie Wineland (135)

Phil Hawes (185) vs. Deron Winn (186)

Kyle Daukaus (185.5) vs. Roman Dolidze (185.5)

