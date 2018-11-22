Tony Ferguson Would Fight Conor McGregor In Boxing Or MMA

Tony Ferguson has been on an absolute roll inside the Octagon.

“El Cucuy” has won his last 11 fights in the lightweight division. Ferguson hasn’t been defeated since suffering a unanimous decision loss to Michael Johnson in May of 2012. During his stretch of wins, Ferguson captured UFC gold before going down with an injury.

He returned last month against Anthony “Showtime” Pettis, winning via second-round TKO due to a corner stoppage. With such a big win under his belt, there’s no doubt Ferguson has a big fight on his radar next. Perhaps that fight could be against “The Notorious” Conor McGregor.

Recently, Ferguson took to Twitter and noted that he’d like to fight the Irishman in either boxing or MMA, as he believes his athleticism would be too much for McGregor in either sport:

“I feel I do my best against “Southpaws”. Most of my finishes are against them w/ style points. I feel if I were to fight @ TheNotoriousMMA in a cage or boxing match my “Athleticism” & “Conditioning” would be too much for the Irishman & he would easily break in a Few Rounds”

McGregor lost his last match-up last month, as he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov. He lost the opportunity at reclaiming the lightweight title after nearly two years of inactivity.

McGregor has since called for an immediate rematch with Khabib. However, if that’s not an option, “Mystic Mac” is willing to face the next man in line first. That man might just end up being Ferguson.