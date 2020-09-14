Former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier has the backing of his would-be opponent Tony Ferguson during bitter financial dispute with the UFC.

Poirier was expected to face off against ‘El Cuccy’ at UFC 254 on October 24 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Dana White had got fans excited about the possible match-up after confirming to media Poirier was “probably” the man who would welcome Ferguson back to the Octagon for the first time since his lopsided loss against Justin Gaethje at UFC 249.

Unfortunately, last week thing his a snag. Poirier revealed negotiations where currently being held up as the UFC refused to meet his asking price for the fight, he said.

“I’m in. I just need to be compensated if they want this fight. Simple as that I’m a prize fighter and the prize needs to be right.”

Speaking with ESPN MMA reporter, Ariel Helwani on Thursday (September 10), Poirier confirmed his targeted pairing with Ferguson was put on the backburner.

“UFC and I did not come to terms. I will not be fighting on October 24.”

Things seem to have changed for the better over the weekend. Poirier took to social media on Monday morning with a much more positive message regarding his fight against Ferguson, he wrote.

“Tony’s the type of guy who would manage his opponent and get him a new contract for the fight to happen.”

That was after Ferguson had tried to get his fellow lightweight a better contract.

“Here’s Lookin’ At You Kid” Pay the man @danawhite@ufc Love ya’ll but let’s give the Hardcore & Casual fans what they deserve, a good fight Sir,” Ferguson wrote on social media.

Poirier is coming off an impressive win over Dan Hooker. ‘The Diamond’ went to war with his opponent and emerged victoriously after five rounds of fighting. Prior to that he lost a lightweight unification fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 in September 2019.

Ferguson snapped his 12-fight winning run last time out, suffering a fifth round TKO loss at the hands of Gaethje. Prior to that he was the certified lightweight number one contender for year. During his prolonged win streak ‘El Cucuy’ picked up wins over the likes of Anthony Pettis, Donald Cerrone, Kevin Lee, Rafael Dos Anjos and Edson Barboza. He was only denied a shot at lightweight king Nurmagomedov by pure bad luck.

