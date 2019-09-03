Tony Ferguson Stopped Worrying About Conor McGregor After He Became ‘Irrelevant’

Spread the word!













Tony Ferguson is undoubtedly the most deserving man of the next lightweight title shot.

Ferguson is currently on a 12-fight win streak over some of the best names the division has to offer. He has been booked against fellow 155-pound great Khabib Nurmagomedov several times. Unfortunately, each of those fights were called off due to injuries. Now, Khabib defends his title against interim champion Dustin Porier this weekend.

There’s a solid chance Ferguson gets the next crack at the winner. However, should Conor McGregor decide to jump back into the mix, he might just be handed the title opportunity. Speaking to “The Ariel Helwani MMA Show” recently, Ferguson was asked about McGregor.

“El Cucuy” noted he stopped worrying about the Irishman after he became “irrelevant.” With chatter that McGregor could swoop in and take the next title shot after Abu Dhabi, Ferguson feels fans would put up too much of a fight to let that happen.

“No way man,” Ferguson said. “The fans wouldn’t have it. They’d put up too much of a fight. It seems like he’s been having fights with fans and old men recently. He’s trying to fight Mark Wahlberg. Maybe that’s the fight for him. Dude has a couple of things, he’s making his money, he’s doing his thing.

“I don’t know if he wants to fight anymore. He’s not my concern. I try – he’s like a female dude. Like one of those ex-girlfriends. I stopped worrying about that dude. At first, he was in line trying to go for the title. Once he became irrelevant I stopped carrying about the dude. Now that he’s mentioning my name, get the f*ck out of here dude. Come on.

What do you think about Ferguson’s comments regarding McGregor?