Former UFC Interim Lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has taken shots at Dustin Poirier following his announcement of signing to fight Conor McGregor.

What A Sell Out, Taking A Bribe From An International Terrorist. Good Job Kid. I Represent America. All That Talk About The Fight Game Only To Be Afraid & Be Left Behind Out Of The Loop. Take The Money & Be Proud Fake. pic.twitter.com/VpKamihpzI — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) October 8, 2020

The pair were slated to be facing off at UFC 254 until negotiations fell to a standstill between Poirier and the UFC. Eventually the two parties could not come to an agreement financially so the UFC looked to explore alternative options aiming to keep Ferguson on the card.

Ferguson made headlines as he declined to take a fight against UFC newcomer Michael Chandler instead standing with Poirier encouraging the UFC to make that fight happen and nothing else. At first Poirier seemed set on the same and it looked as though the two would have their fight rescheduled.

Hello Dustin! I accepted the @ufc offer to fight you, but told them it must happen in 2020. I’m ready for Nov 21st, given that cards recent injury issues, as well as any of the December dates, the 12th and the 19th. I’ll also still donate the $500k to The Good Fight Foundation 🙏 https://t.co/23hN4AHtoI — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 8, 2020

Following this former double champion Conor McGregor called Poirier out requesting that the two engage in a charity sparring match separate from the UFC that would see proceeds go towards Poirier’s foundation, The Good Fight Foundation. Both parties seemed to be onboard with the idea and McGregor looked to be exploring options of how to make this happen.

Due to the demand for this fight, the UFC opted to offer both fighters the match within their promotion to which both fighters accepted. McGregor stated that $500,000 from his pay would go to Poirier’s charity to honor his original agreement.

With these two fighters seemingly matched up, this leaves Ferguson without an opponent for the time being. Stand-in for the upcoming title bout at UFC254 between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje, Michael Chandler took to Twitter calling for the fight with Ferguson stating that if he wanted the fight he wouldn’t have turned it down when he was initially offered it for UFC 254.

You Turned Down The Fight With Me October 24 On The Biggest Card Of The Year…Now You’re Talking? — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) October 7, 2020

Currently the bout between Poirier and McGregor has not been officially announced, nor has a matchup for Ferguson.