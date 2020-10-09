Former UFC Interim Lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has taken shots at Dustin Poirier following his announcement of signing to fight Conor McGregor.
The pair were slated to be facing off at UFC 254 until negotiations fell to a standstill between Poirier and the UFC. Eventually the two parties could not come to an agreement financially so the UFC looked to explore alternative options aiming to keep Ferguson on the card.
Ferguson made headlines as he declined to take a fight against UFC newcomer Michael Chandler instead standing with Poirier encouraging the UFC to make that fight happen and nothing else. At first Poirier seemed set on the same and it looked as though the two would have their fight rescheduled.
Following this former double champion Conor McGregor called Poirier out requesting that the two engage in a charity sparring match separate from the UFC that would see proceeds go towards Poirier’s foundation, The Good Fight Foundation. Both parties seemed to be onboard with the idea and McGregor looked to be exploring options of how to make this happen.
Due to the demand for this fight, the UFC opted to offer both fighters the match within their promotion to which both fighters accepted. McGregor stated that $500,000 from his pay would go to Poirier’s charity to honor his original agreement.
With these two fighters seemingly matched up, this leaves Ferguson without an opponent for the time being. Stand-in for the upcoming title bout at UFC254 between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje, Michael Chandler took to Twitter calling for the fight with Ferguson stating that if he wanted the fight he wouldn’t have turned it down when he was initially offered it for UFC 254.
Currently the bout between Poirier and McGregor has not been officially announced, nor has a matchup for Ferguson.