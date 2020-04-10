Spread the word!













UFC 249’s cancellation came as a surprise to the main event fighter Tony Ferguson.

During an interview with The OCR’s Brian Martin, Ferguson was informed of the breaking news his fight on April 18th against Justin Gaethje had been cancelled.

“Oh Wow”.

“Ohhhhh well. I’m still gonna train”.

Ferguson was surprised by the news however, this was not the first time UFC 249 had thrown a curveball at the former interim champion. Originally scheduled for April 18th in Brooklyn against UFC Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The event would see its location up in the air with the Champion inevitably returning to Russia unable to compete. Due to this Ferguson agreed to a late replacement fight against contender Justin Gaethje to be held at Tachi Palace, California.

Keeping in good spirits Ferguson told Martin his plans for this time.

“Ummm, you know what? I’m sure it’s for a good reason. Let’s be real. I gotta keep the faith, I gotta keep this (expletive) keep this circle close, bro, and just keep focusing on what we can control, which is our heart rate and breathing”.

“Dude, I’m gonna keep collecting trophies and doing my same shit, Every single time I wake up in the morning, when I do my work, say my prayers and I do stuff, I hug my little boy, kiss my wife. I just keep doing what I’m doing, what am I gonna do?”

“The constant is things are always gonna change. The variable is how am I gonna react to it? So we could throw that variable, baby, and we make that the constant. Which is why I’m gonna keep smiling, I’m gonna keep training, and you know what? I’m gonna put on some muscle. Dude, I’m skinny. I’m gonna put on some muscle.”

“I’m gonna try my best. I’m gonna do it. I’m gonna try my best. If I fall I’ll get back up”.