Tony Ferguson Reacts To Khabib vs. McGregor II Talk

After the return of Conor McGregor last week, everyone is talking about what’s next for the Irishman.

McGregor took out Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the UFC 246 pay-per-view (PPV) main event. It only took the Irishman 40 seconds to put Cerrone away. After the fight, UFC president Dana White suggested the fight that makes the most sense for McGregor is a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, there’s no guarantee that Nurmagomedov wins his next fight against Tony Ferguson.

Ferguson is the worst matchup for the Russian champion in the lightweight division, and many believe, the fighter with the best chance of handing “The Eagle” his first-ever loss. Despite this, many, including White, seem to be overlooking Ferguson with talk of a rematch between Nurmagomedov and McGregor. In response, Ferguson released the following promo amidst talk of Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor II. Check it out here.

“El Cucuy” is on a ridiculous 12-fight win streak at the moment in the 155-pound division. His streak includes wins over the likes of Edson Barboza, Rafael dos Anjos, Kevin Lee, Anthony “Showtime” Pettis, Donald Cerrone, and more. He’ll headline the UFC 249 PPV event opposite Nurmagomedov on April 18 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

It’s a fight that has been made several times before, as both Ferguson and Nurmagomedov have pulled out two times each in the past. Hopefully, this fifth time is the charm. If not, McGregor has said he’s willing to step in for any injured party.

What do you think about Ferguson’s reaction to talk of Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor II?