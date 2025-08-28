Tony Ferguson Puts in Grueling 15-Round Session at Ricky Hatton’s Gym Ahead of Boxing Debut

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has demonstrated his commitment to boxing preparation ahead of his professional debut against Salt Papi. Ferguson revealed he completed 15 rounds of work at Ricky Hatton’s gym, highlighting his dedication to making a successful transition from mixed martial arts to boxing.

“We put in like 15 rounds of work yesterday at Ricky Hatton’s gym,” Tony Ferguson explained during a recent interview with Ringside With Abbas. “Usually people get tired after just a few rounds; I’m here to work, and I’m a workhorse when it comes to it. I’ve been that way since I was little, performing and competing at high levels and winning at high levels. This is another opportunity for me to make that one.”

Tony Ferguson’s Scheduled Boxing Debut

Tony Ferguson’s boxing debut is scheduled for August 30, 2025, at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. He will face Filipino social media personality Nathaniel Bustamante, known professionally as Salt Papi, in the co-main event of Misfits Boxing 22. The card’s main event features former UFC fighters Darren Till versus Luke Rockhold for the Misfits Boxing Bridgerweight title.

The bout represents Ferguson’s first competition since leaving the UFC following an eight-fight losing streak. His last victory came against Donald Cerrone in June 2019, marking a significant career decline after once holding an impressive 12-fight winning streak.

Training Camp and Philosophy

Ferguson’s approach to boxing training mirrors his unconventional MMA preparation methods. The 41-year-old has worked with coaches at Ricky Hatton’s gym, stressing his adaptation to pure boxing after years in mixed martial arts. Ferguson noted the significant difference in training approach, stating he’s following his coaches’ schedules rather than dictating his own training regimen as he did in MMA.

“This is the biggest difference – I’m not telling my cornermen or my coaches what I want to do in practice,” Ferguson said. “Usually in MMA, nobody knows MMA more than me. Now I’ve got all my pieces where I need them to be. Everything’s in place, and I’ve got my coaches that set the schedule for me.”

Opponent Background

Salt Papi, Nathaniel Bustamante, carries a professional boxing record of 6-3 in exhibition and professional bouts. The 31-year-old social media star has gained recognition in influencer boxing circles with knockout victories over Andy Warski and Josh Brueckner. His most recent professional bout resulted in a unanimous decision loss to Anthony Taylor.

Ferguson acknowledged Salt Papi’s experience advantage in boxing while maintaining confidence in his own abilities. “In terms of boxing, I think Salt has got a puncher’s chance, for sure,” Ferguson told media. “But we’re taking all those elements away, making sure we cross our t’s and dot our i’s.”

Ferguson’s decision to pursue boxing comes after a difficult period in his UFC career. Once considered among the elite lightweight fighters, Ferguson suffered consecutive defeats that ultimately led to his release from the promotion. His background includes successful collegiate wrestling and multi-sport participation in football, baseball, and wrestling.

The former interim champion’s training philosophy has consistently emphasized high-volume work and unconventional methods throughout his career. His approach to boxing preparation appears to maintain these principles while adapting to the specific demands of the sweet science.

Fight Implications

At 41 years old, he represents an experienced combat sports veteran transitioning to a new discipline against a younger, boxing-specific opponent. The Misfits Boxing platform provides an opportunity for Ferguson to demonstrate his striking abilities in a pure boxing context without the wrestling and grappling components that defined his MMA career.

The August 30 event will determine whether Ferguson’s extensive preparation and work ethic can translate successfully to professional boxing competition.