Khabib Nurmagomedov Responds To Criticizm From Tony Ferguson: ‘Leave Me Alone, Stupid Guy’

Former undisputed UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov has responded to recent criticizm from former interim titleholder, Tony Ferguson – urging the Oxnard native to focus on his own career ahead of UFC 274 this weekend, and leave him alone.

Khabib, who was booked to fight Ferguson on no less than five separate occasions, most recent of which in April 2020, never shared the Octagon with the former interim gold holder – in arguably the most awaited fight in promotional history to never occur.

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson is considered one of the biggest failed fights in the sport’s history

The Dagestan native would retire from professional mixed martial arts in October of that year following a successful title unification victory over Justin Gaethje, calling time on his professional career, boasting an undefeated 29-0 record.

In the time since his most recent cancelled fight with Khabib, Tony Ferguson has slumped to three consecutive losses, dropping defeats to common-foe, Gaethje, current champion, Charles Oliveira, and the streaking, Beneil Dariush. Ferguson returns this weekend in Phoenix, Arizona this weekend against Michael Chandler.

Speaking on his failed prior matchups with Khabib ahead of UFC 274 this weekend, Ferguson told the former champion’s teammate, Daniel Cormier that his training partner had continued to run away and avoid a fight with him.

“I’m gonna be real, the last few fights I didn’t prepare like I should have,” Tony Ferguson said. “I didn’t take the opportunities I wanted to . I’m not gonna say on purpose, but I wanna be real. There was enough film out there for Khabib (Nurmagomedov) to take a fight and the p*ssy’s still running.”

Replying to Ferguson’s comments on Cormier’s official Instagram account, Khabib pointed to Ferguson’s recent skid of three losses, and urged him to just focus on his own fighting career.

“Last 3 years, Tony (Ferguson) has not won a single round in the UFC,” Khabib Nurmagomedov posted. “Leave me alone and focus on yourself stupid guy.”

