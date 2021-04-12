Tony Ferguson has re-found this hunger for fighting ahead of UFC 262.

The former interim lightweight champion has made wholesale changes to his camp after losing back-to-back fights.

Ferguson was stopped by Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 before slipping to a decision defeat to Charles Oliveira at UFC 256.

Despite dispatching of his coaches, Ferguson insists he is to blame for his poor performances in 2020.

“Last year, it had nothing to do with coaches or anything else,” Ferguson told Submission Radio. “Seriously, I take all the fall and all my blame on it, but the two losses that I had, I’m gonna be real with you guys, it was the best learning experience I probably could’ve ever had and the best thing that was for me and my family.”

“Chasing after a guy like Khabib and then trying to get the fight and then not getting the fight and then having interim belts dangled in front of you, the game is what it is. You can’t get mad at the game. But how you play the game is exactly your approach. And that’s what I did for this year. I completely changed my approach.”

“When I had to take a look at the drawing board and the numbers weren’t making sense, I had to do something about it. And I did. I made a very business big boy decision.”

Ferguson has been training with renowned boxing coach Freddie Roach at the world famous, Wild Card gym.

The change in scenery has left ‘El Cucuy’ feeling revitalized ahead of his fight with Beneil Dariush at UFC 262.

“Where we’re at right now, I’m hungry as fuck,” Ferguson said. “And I haven’t had the love for the game in a minute. I’m gonna be real, I haven’t even sparred yet, but I’m getting that fucken hunger just being around it over at Wild Card.”

Do you think Tony Ferguson will get back in the win column at UFC 262?