Tony Ferguson has taken aim at Conor McGregor.

Ferguson took to social media on Saturday to call out McGregor and claim he had no balls to fight any of the top contenders in the lightweight division.

“No Balls To Fight A Top Contender. @TheNotoriousMMA you’re washed up laddy. It’s Improper TUF 13 Bish’ 🌱 Champ Shit Only™️ You Will Always Be A Replica, Coward. Congrats On The Success # TheItalianJob ⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 See you soon Leprechaun. -Champ 🕴”

Given that McGregor is currently set to take on Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on January 23 — although it’s not officially confirmed as of yet — many were questioning Ferguson’s claims.

However, it is possible “El Cucuy” was referring to McGregor seemingly accepting a fight with Rafael dos Anjos who called out the Irishman after defeating Paul Felder at UFC Vegas 14 last night. McGregor, though, would later clarify the he was open to a fight with Dos Anjos only after facing Poirier.

As for Ferguson, it seems like a date with Michael Chandler is next for him. The former interim champion recently called for a fight with Chandler to take place at the UFC 256 pay-per-view event on December 12. Although there is no further update on it, it still remains the fight to make as of now.

But given that the division is wide open following Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s supposed retirement and the fact that he has been angling for a fight with McGregor for a while, a meeting with the former two-weight champion doesn’t look like it will be far off for Ferguson — especially if both fighters continue to win from hereon out.

