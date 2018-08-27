Tony Ferguson Explains Why He’s Waited To Fight Anthony Pettis Since 2014

Tony Ferguson explains why he has been waiting to fight former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis while preparing for his return.

Situation

Ferguson was slated to take on lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at the UFC 223 pay-per-view event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. This was when it was revealed that Ferguson suffered an injury and had to pull out of the fight.

He was unable to make this fight happen and was forced out of the main event due to the fact that he tore his LCL. As a result, he had to undergo the knife to correct the injury. Now, he’s ready to return to action as he will fight Pettis at the upcoming UFC 229 pay-per-view event.

Tony Ferguson Explains

He broke his silence on this fight by taking to his official Instagram account where he noted that he wanted to fight Pettis since UFC 181 in 2014. And there’s a good reason for that as he felt disrespected by Pettis’ team.

By taking this fight, he is just waiting to make Pettis pay for that disrespect. He wrote the following:

“Technical Fall” … @showtimepettis Your Team Tried To Dog My Squad In The Stands At UFC 181 & My Coach At The Time Told Me, Dont Worry About Him. “You Cant Big League A Big Leaguer”. I Told You I’d See You Soon Kid, Now Your Gonna Have To Answer To Me Toe-2-Toe Vato. I’ll Accept A Public Apology Before The Fight If You Want To Squash It & Fight Like Gentlemen. Either Way I’m Bringing The Pain, So I’ll See You Soon Hombre. Shhhhh Be Good Pretty Boy Tienes Suerte No Es #ufc229 Shoutout To The Good Coaches & Trainers Out There Making A Difference. Happy Training- Champ Time -2- #snapintuit SnapJitsu™️ @ufc @danawhite.”

The UFC 229 pay-per-view event is slated to take place on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.