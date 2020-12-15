Tony Ferguson took issue with Daniel Cormier’s assessment of his fight with Charles Oliveira this past weekend.

Ferguson was comfortably outpointed by Oliveira in their UFC 256 co-main event on Saturday night as the setback made it two defeats in a row for the former interim champion.

While many believe Ferguson is in decline, others believe he simply lost to two of the best fighters in the world in Gaethje and Oliveira.

Cormier seems to lean more on the side of the latter as he believes Oliveira is just that good and could have even defeated Ferguson if he met him during the latter’s 12-fight winning streak.

Ferguson caught wind of those comments and seemed to only disagree with Cormier’s comment that Oliveira dominated him during the fight.

There was also a dig at Khabib Nurmagomedov which we’ve come to expect by now.

“@dc_mma He Didn’t Dominate, He Got Cut From Bottom & Couldn’t Finish An Armbar. Rewatched Fight. Love the commentary, you would have tapped.🖕🤓👍 Keep Hiding Khabib -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽”

Oh my fvcking god. Tony Ferguson is hillarious. pic.twitter.com/5ftdKxhcpG — 𝔖𝔲𝔥𝔞𝔦𝔩𝔬𝔩🥷WAR FIZIEV🦅 (@LamebredFighter) December 15, 2020

While Ferguson deserves massive credit for not being finished in the fight — especially given the positions he was in against the biggest jiu-jitsu threat in the division — it’s incredibly delusional to believe he wasn’t dominated during the 15 minutes of action.

However, it does seem like he acknowledges some of the mistakes he made both during and leading up to the fight. Hopefully, he’s able to come back with a bang.

What do you make of Ferguson’s response?