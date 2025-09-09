Tommy Fury Faces Backlash After Physical Incident at Great North Run

Professional boxer Tommy Fury sparked controversy at the Great North Run in Newcastle on September 8, 2025, when video footage captured him pushing another runner out of his way during his sprint finish. The incident marks the latest in a series of running-related controversies for the 26-year-old, who has faced mounting criticism from the endurance sports community over his race conduct and questionable claims about completing events.

Tommy Fury Running Controversies

Tommy Fury completed the half-marathon in 1 hour, 34 minutes and 35 seconds, placing 2,100th overall among a record 60,000 participants. Video footage shared widely on social media platforms showed the former Love Island contestant charging toward the finish line and appearing to shove a fellow competitor aside with his hand on the runner’s shoulder. Despite the aggressive move, both runners he pushed past still recorded faster chip times than Fury.

The incident drew immediate criticism from race observers and the running community. Social media users questioned why Fury was not disqualified for impeding other athletes, with one TikTok commenter writing that he “should be disqualified for impeding these athletes”. Others expressed disbelief at the apparent lack of sportsmanship, with viewers describing his behavior as having “terrible running etiquette” and questioning the appropriateness of “shoving people out of the way in a charity run”.

This latest controversy follows closely on the heels of another incident involving Tommy Fury’s participation in the T100 Triathlon on the French Riviera just days earlier. Despite claiming on social media that he had “completed” the 100-kilometer triathlon after “10 days training,” official race data revealed that Fury received a “Did Not Finish” designation. Race timing data showed his bike splits stopped after just 48 kilometers of the required 80-kilometer cycling portion.

The Professional Triathletes Organisation later clarified that Fury was among 93 amateur athletes who were unable to complete the full bike course due to road closure restrictions imposed by French authorities. The organization stated that due to permit requirements for road closures, affected athletes could not complete the bike course before the cut-off time, but were allowed to participate in the 18-kilometer run portion to provide “as full an experience as possible”. Despite this explanation, Fury’s initial social media posts describing the event as “completed” without acknowledging the shortened course drew accusations of misleading his followers.

Earlier in the year, he gained viral attention for a similar incident at a charity 10-kilometer race at Tatton Park in January, where footage appeared to show him pushing an elderly woman aside during his finishing sprint. Fury later addressed that incident with humor on Instagram, joking that “no grannies were hurt” in subsequent races.

Running experts and participants have criticized Fury’s approach to race finishes, suggesting his behavior violates basic principles of running etiquette that emphasize awareness of surroundings and respectful passing of other competitors. The criticism has intensified given that many of these events are charity races where participation and completion are typically prioritized over competitive finishing positions.

Fury’s representatives have not responded to requests for comment regarding either the Great North Run incident or the triathlon controversy. The boxer, who maintains an undefeated 11-0 professional record, has used endurance challenges to maintain fitness during an uncertain period in his boxing career following hand surgery and relationship challenges with partner Molly-Mae Hague.