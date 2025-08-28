Darren Till Labels Tommy Fury ‘Scared’ Ahead of Boxing Match This Weekend

Former UFC fighter Darren Till has escalated his criticism of Tommy Fury, suggesting the boxer withdrew from their scheduled fight because he was “scared” of facing him in the ring.

Till made his comments during a recent interview, with Ringside with Abbas, where he reflected on the cancellation of their January 18 match at Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena. The fight was called off in December 2024 after Fury cited concerns about Till’s threats to use mixed martial arts techniques during their boxing bout.

“Tommy Fury, I want to put his name out there. Fight was scheduled between us. He alluded to it. When I said I’d take him down in the ring, do I think we’ll ever see that fight? He’s just an empty at the end of the day. Just like… I don’t know. It’s hard to say. We were meant to fight and now we’re not. I’m still in his documentary. He’s not in mine. I don’t really give a [expletive] about him.” Do I think he’s running scared? You can say yeah, you’d like to think he isn’t, but yeah, he probably is a little bit scared.”

Fight Cancellation with Tommy Fury and Darren Till

The controversy began at a heated press conference where Till stated he would “kick Tommy in the head” if he found himself losing the fight. Following the explosive press conference, which saw John Fury throw water at Till and security intervene to separate the fighters, Tommy Fury announced on social media that he was withdrawing from the bout.

Fury justified his decision by writing on Instagram: “Darren has stated over and over that he does not want to abide by professional boxing rules and that if he is losing the fight he will resort to kicking and other stupid MMA tactics”.

Till responded by claiming his comments were merely “mental warfare tactics” designed to promote the fight and generate more interest. The Liverpool fighter insisted he never intended to actually break boxing rules during their match.

Darren Till in action against Anthony Taylor (not pictured) in the heavyweight bout at the Co-op Live Arena, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday January 18, 2025. (Photo by Richard Sellers/PA Images via Getty Images)

Till Questions Fury’s Commitment

The former UFC title challenger has continued to mock Fury on social media, including making jokes about the boxer’s participation in running events. When Fury posted footage of himself competing in a 10K race, Till commented: “I only said I’d kick him in the head and he’s still running”.

Till has maintained that Fury’s withdrawal was predetermined, claiming he “knew it since the press conference” that the fight would not happen. He has described the Fury family as “empty heads” and questioned Tommy’s status as a legitimate fighter.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – JANUARY 18: Darren Till punches Anthony Taylor during their cruiserweight fight on the Misfits Boxing 30 Live fight card at Co-op Live on January 18, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Boxing This Weekend

Darren Till has since moved forward with his boxing career, competing against other opponents on the Misfits Boxing platform. Meanwhile, Fury has called out other potential opponents, including Jake Paul, for future matches.

Darren Till will headline Misfits Boxing 22 this Saturday when he faces former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in an eight-round bridgerweight bout at Manchester’s AO Arena, live on DAZN. Having made a seamless transition from MMA to crossover boxing with victories over Anthony Taylor and Darren Stewart, Till returns on August 30 aiming to claim the inaugural Misfits bridgerweight title and further cement his standing in the promotion.

The ongoing public dispute between Till and Fury continues to generate discussion within combat sports circles, with many questioning whether the fight will eventually be rescheduled despite the acrimonious fallout between the two camps.