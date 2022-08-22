Tom Hardy wins 2 gold medals at BJJ competition set up to raise money for charity

Hollywood actor Tom Hardy recently showed off his Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills, winning a gold medal at the REORG Jiu-Jitsu Championships in Wolverhampton, England.

Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) blue belt and star of films such as Venom, Legend and The Dark Knight Rises, Tom Hardy, was spotted competing at a local BJJ tournament in England. The competition was held in order to raise money for the REORG Charity.

REORG is a charity that teaches the art of BJJ to military personnel and first responders who are facing physical and mental health issues. This gives a safe environment for people to be around others facing similar difficulties while giving them an outlet.

Hardy would capture two golds, taking first place in the no-Gi and Gi categories. The 44-year-old would be captured working from side control for a couple of minutes before eventually securing an armbar on his opponent.

Hardy earned his BJJ in 2020 but has also been a regular practitioner of martial arts starting back in 2011 when preparing for his film ‘Warrior’, a film about an MMA fighter. Hardy practiced kickboxing, boxing, wrestling, and jiu-jitsu for the role and since then, several videos have circulated of the Hollywood star engaging in full-contact sparring.

Tom Hardy makes a young fans day

Hardy was also pictured embracing an emotional young fan following the event. Carla Frost said that she and her six-year-old son, who is a big Venom fan, had traveled to the event to meet Hardy.

“He instinctively scooped my son into a hug and calmed him down so quickly,” Frost said. “The lady from the charity was so kind, she stopped with us took pictures, and was just lovely.” “Hardy ended his day by sending the delighted lad on his way with a signed hat after proving he doesn’t just play hard men on the silver screen, he’s actually got some skills in real life too.“

What do you make of Tom Hardy’s skills?