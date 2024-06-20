Tom Aspinall vows to create his ‘Own Legacy,’ doesn’t need a fight with Jon Jones

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall says he’s focused on being the greatest fighter ever.

Aspinall claimed the interim title last November with a first-round knockout win over Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 296 in Madison Square Garden.

He will now rematch Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 as he defends his interim title. However, the fight many fans want to see is Aspinall vs Jon Jones, but it seems unlikely to happen.

Jones has his eyes set on Stipe Miocic next time out, and after that, there have been rumors he may retire. If Aspinall doesn’t get the chance to fight Jones, the Brit believes he still can cement his legacy as an all-time great without that fight.

“I mean, I’d like it obviously,” Aspinall told MMA Junkie. “I’ve been rallying for it for a long time now. I’ve not got the fight, and I don’t know if it’s ever going to happen but, I’m not really that bothered. I am here to create my own legacy, and I’m trying to be great myself, and I don’t need Jon Jones to do that. If I could get that, fantastic. I really think I can beat him but, I ain’t focused on that right now to be honest. I’m just thinking about Curtis Blaydes and that’s it.”

If Aspinall can become the undisputed heavyweight champion in his career and have multiple title defenses, he can cement his legacy as an all-time great without the Jones fight.

Tom Aspinall Calls Curtis Blaydes A ‘Lose-Lose’ Fight

Tom Aspinall will be defending his interim heavyweight title in the co-main event of UFC 304 on July 27 in Manchester, England.

Aspinall and Blaydes fought in 2022 in a fight that ended in 15 seconds due to Aspinall tearing his knee. Although this is a chance for Aspinall to avenge his loss, he says the fight is a lose-lose for him.

“There’s unfinished business there, evidently,” Aspinall told The Mac Life. “I said this before we last fought, which is over two years ago now. I believe that Curtis is like the toughest matchup in the division for me, stylistically. This is no disrespect to Curtis, he’s a bit of a lose-lose fight in the fact that he’s not that popular, is what I’m saying.”

Tom Aspinall is a -230 favorite to defeat Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304.