Tom Aspinall reveals plans to attend UFC 300, teases title tilt with light heavyweight champ Alex Pereira

Tom Aspinall is once again teasing a potential clash with reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira at the promotion’s next big landmark event on April 13.

After scoring a vicious 69-second knockout against Sergei Pavlovich in November to claim the interim heavyweight title, Aspinall has been in a bit of a holding pattern with the division’s undisputed champ — Jon Jones — still recovering from a torn pectoral muscle. However, even when ‘Bones’ does return to action, he won’t be facing Aspinall in a title unification clash. Instead, Jones will rebook his previously scheduled showdown with heavyweight GOAT Stipe Miocic.

With no fight waiting for him at heavyweight, Aspinall has turned his attention toward former middleweight champion and current 205-pound king Alex Pereira. The two fighters have addressed, and often perpetuated, rumors of a potential matchup between the two at UFC 300 later this year.

Taking to Instagram, Aspinall once again fueled speculation with a screenshot indicating that he will be flying to Las Vegas during the weekend of UFC 300. Of course, that’s not terribly surprising as the promotion’s biggest stars are expected to be on hand for the event whether they are competing or not.

However, Aspinall’s inclusion of the Moai emoji — a stone-faced figure associated with Alex Pereira via a viral meme — has fans believing once again that Aspinall vs. ‘Poatan’ could potentially headline the UFC’s third centennial event.

Alex Pereira Downplays rumors of a move to heavyweight

In December, Alex Pereira debunked rumors of a potential move to heavyweight, noting that he’s focused on building a successful campaign at 205 before seeking a third world title with the UFC.

“Well, [I] fought at middleweight and then [I] had to listen to [my] body to go up and fight at light heavyweight,” Pereira told TheMACLife through his translator. “[I’m] a fighter bro, [I’m] willing to fight. [I’ll] fight anybody, anywhere. But, this kind of thing – [I have] the height and [am] basically the size of a heavyweight, but this is the kind of thing that has to be programmed, put some work in, it’s not something to just jump in on an adventure like that. “[I] want to make [the move] the right way. [I] can definitely fight at heavyweight – maybe someday for the future. But it’s gotta be something [that’s] well-planned. So right now [I’m] focused on [my] light heavyweight reign.”

But as they say in MMA, anything can happen. With the right amount of money and motivation, there is a very good chance we could see Pereira attempt to make history by becoming the UFC’s first-ever three-division champion.