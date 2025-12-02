Tom Aspinall Reveals Dana White Has Not Reached Out Since Disastrous UFC 321

Heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has come out publicly for the first time since the disappointment at UFC 321. The main event in Abu Dhabi ended on a very sour note with a horrendous double eye poke stopping the fight within the first round.

In the immediate aftermath there was mass controversy understandably with such a big fight ending in such anticlimactic fashion. The foul from Cyril Gane is gut wrenching on replay and Aspinall suffered horribly because of it as revealed over the weekend.

On his own Youtube channel the champion provided the medical reports on his eyes and the potential lasting damage the eye pokes did cause. The findings show that Aspinall suffered orbital soft tissue trauma and is faced with a diagnosis of Brown’s Syndrome. The condition coincides with persistent diplopia (double vision) in positions of up gaze and lateral gaze.

Tom Aspinall Speaks About Dana White’s Reaction to UFC 321

In the post fight press conference Dana White appeared disgruntled and annoyed towards Aspinall with showing little remorse for the champion whom had just suffered a double eye poke. Many believe this attitude from the UFC CEO added fuel to the fire of fans and fellow fighters criticising Aspinall.

When talking to Ariel Helwani Tom Aspinall had this to say about Dana White’s post fight comments,

“Slightly disappointing because he hadn’t spoken to me, he was already giving updates on my health and he had no idea what had gone on, yeah so disappointing.” He followed up stating that “[Dana White’s comments] definitely didn’t help the cause.”

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – OCTOBER 23: UFC President and CEO Dana White is seen on stage during the UFC 321 press conference at Etihad Arena on October 23, 2025 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Helwani pressed on to discuss the relationship between Aspinall and White, asking if the pair have spoken since UFC 321.

“No….I’ve spoken to the UFC since but I’ve not spoken to him…… me and Dana don’t really speak like that anyway.” Aspinall followed up stating “I don’t really have a relationship with Dana, I have a relationship with, I speak to Hunter [Campbell].”