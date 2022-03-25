UFC middleweight Darren Till proclaims teammate and friend Tom Aspinall is a future heavyweight champion, even going as far to say that Aspinall would ‘play’ with all-time great, Jon Jones.

Aspinall is just a week removed from his biggest win in his unbeaten UFC tenure, as he made quick work of perennial top-five heavyweight Alexander Volkov, submitting him in the first round.

The Manchester heavyweight’s excellent well-roundedness has seen him dispatch every opponent in the UFC (3KO’s 2Sub’s). Aspinall has now catapulted himself to the No.6 ranking in just 20 months with the promotion and seems just a few fights from a shot at the world title.

Darren Till Praises Tom Aspinall

Aspinall is now receiving the praise he deserves as a potential world champion but possibly his biggest advocate is long time training partners, Till. The pair, who both train under the tutelage of Colin Heron, founder of team Koabon have trained and sparred alongside each other for years, have both been witness to their respective rises.

Till, who corned Aspinall for his last fight, shared just how confident he in his mate on ‘The Triple C & Schmo Show’. “He [Aspinall] just texted me and told me to stop calling out [Ciryl] Gane for him,” Till said. “He wants to fight Tai [Tuivasa] then Gane so I think he knows his road. I think he’s gonna be the next champion at heavyweight.

“I think he would play with [Jon] Jones, I really do.”

Its no surprise that the Merseyside middleweight has such high hopes for his mate, Aspinall has barley put a foot wrong in the UFC.

Aspinall is the prototypical new-age heavyweight, big, fast and extremely proficient anywhere the fight goes. There is no obvious weaknesses that Aspinall has, welterweight like hand speed, dangerous elbows paired with good wrestling and a wicked jiu-jitsu game; Till could be right.

What do you think? Could Tom Aspinall Beat Jon Jones?

