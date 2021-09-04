Tom Aspinall remains promotional-perfect in the co-headlining bout of UFC Vegas 36 tonight — making relatively short work of short-notice replacement, Sergey Spivak — scoring an impressive opening round knockout victory.

Co-headlining UFC Vegas 36 beneath his compatriot, Darren Till, the #13 ranked, Aspinall scored his fourth victory since his transition to the UFC in July of last year.

The Wigan-born technician kept Spivak largely on the outside for the majority of their one round showdown, and punished the Moldovan brutally when he eventually entered range.

Tying up in the clinch, Aspinall sliced Spivak with a short right-elbow, sending him to the canvas by the Octagon fence, before forcing the issue with a volley of ground strikes — improving to 11-2 professionally.

Below, catch the highlights from Aspinall’s impressive knockout win over Spivak.