Video – Jon Jones comes face to face with Tom Aspinall, quickly takes hand off shoulder in tense meeting

ByRoss Markey
Coming face-to-face with interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall for the first time amid continued links to a future title unification fight, fellow titleholder, Jon Jones shared a tense meeting and some words with the British favorite, before briskly taking Aspinall’s hand off his shoulder.

Jones, a former two-time light heavyweight champion and current heavyweight gold holder, has been sidelined since he landed vacant division spoils back in March of last year atop UFC 285, submitting Ciryl Gane with a stunning first round guillotine choke submission win.

And as for Atherton native, Apsinall, the surging contender landed the interim heavyweight title back in November at Madison Square Garden, stopping the streak of Russian knockout artist, Sergei Pavlovich with a blistering first round KO win of his own.

Scheduled to headline that card in New York, Rochester native, Jones was forced from a long-anticipated title fight with former champion, Stipe Miocic after he suffered a pectoral tendon tear ahead of the clash.

Expected to fight Ohio veteran, Miocic in his return later this annum, Jones has also been linked with a future title unification bout with the interim champion, Aspinall, who has made his thoughts on a pairing with the ex-pound-for-pound number one more than common knowledge. 

Jon Jones comes face-to-face with Tom Aspinall

And coming face-to-face with Aspinall during an impromptu meeting today, Jones shared some words with the British heavyweight – before knocking back the former’s attempt to put his hand on his own shoulder, briskly removing it during what has to be said was a tense coming together. 

Receiving the backing of UFC CEO, Dana White to land a future fight against either Jones and Miocic off the back of their expected title fight, Aspinall has been touted as a legitimate challenger to the victor by the long-time promotional leader.

