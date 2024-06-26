Tom Aspinall heaps praise on Alex Pereira’s left hook knockouts: ‘It’s the best strike in MMA at the moment’

ByRoss Markey
Tom Aspinall heaps praise on Alex Pereira's knockout power it's the best strike in MMA at the moment

Amid links to a future fight with current light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira in the future, interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall has claimed the Brazilian’s patented left hook – which has felled many foes during his Octagon tenure, is likely the best strike in mixed martial arts at the moment.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight titleholder and the incumbent light heavyweight best, is slated to headline UFC 303 this weekend during International Fight Week, taking on former champion, Jiri Prochakza in the pair’s title fight rematch.

aspinall bottari



As for Aspinall, the Atherton native co-headlines UFC 304 just next month in Manchester, attempting to become the first fighter since Renan Barao to defend interim gold – as he takes on perennial contender, Curtis Blaydes in a rematch clash of his own.

READ MORE:  Ikram Aliskerov issues statement after KO loss to Robert Whittaker at UFC Saudi Arabia: 'No excuses'
Alex Pereira backed as new face of the company after accepting short notice title fight at UFC 303

Forever linked with a heavyweight title fight defense against Pereira – particularly since the pair featured on the same card back in November at UFC 295 in Madison Square Garden, the duo have appeared both receptive to the idea of a ‘super fight’.

Tom Aspinall astonished by Alex Pereira’s knockout power

And breaking down the technical ability of renowned kickboxing striker, Pereira ahead of his return at UFC 303 – Aspinall appeared astonished at the boxing prowess of the Sao Paulo finisher, claiming he has the best single strike in the sport currently.

Alex Pereira plans to rest a little after UFC 303 return still fight in a December comeback

“If we can just add in, about Alex Pereira and his left hook,” Tom Aspinall told TNT Sports. “It’s one – it’s probably the best strike in MMA at the moment. He literally touches anybody with the left hook, bink, and they go over.”

READ MORE:  Michael Chandler teases 'new date' for his clash with Conor McGregor: 'See you at the top!'

Rematching the above-mentioned Czech Republic finisher, Prochazka this weekend in Las Vegas, Pereira managed to snatch vacant light heavyweight spoils against the former in November of last year with a second round knockout win.

Defending his crown at UFC 300 earlier this year, Pereira stopped the returning ex-champion, Jamahal Hill with another devastating opening round KO win. 

Would you like to see Alex Pereira challenge Tom Aspinall in the future?

READ MORE:  Conor McGregor fears stem cell treatment worsened UFC 303 injury setback: 'My toe is sore'

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts