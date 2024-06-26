Tom Aspinall heaps praise on Alex Pereira’s left hook knockouts: ‘It’s the best strike in MMA at the moment’

Amid links to a future fight with current light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira in the future, interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall has claimed the Brazilian’s patented left hook – which has felled many foes during his Octagon tenure, is likely the best strike in mixed martial arts at the moment.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight titleholder and the incumbent light heavyweight best, is slated to headline UFC 303 this weekend during International Fight Week, taking on former champion, Jiri Prochakza in the pair’s title fight rematch.





As for Aspinall, the Atherton native co-headlines UFC 304 just next month in Manchester, attempting to become the first fighter since Renan Barao to defend interim gold – as he takes on perennial contender, Curtis Blaydes in a rematch clash of his own.

Forever linked with a heavyweight title fight defense against Pereira – particularly since the pair featured on the same card back in November at UFC 295 in Madison Square Garden, the duo have appeared both receptive to the idea of a ‘super fight’.

Tom Aspinall astonished by Alex Pereira’s knockout power

And breaking down the technical ability of renowned kickboxing striker, Pereira ahead of his return at UFC 303 – Aspinall appeared astonished at the boxing prowess of the Sao Paulo finisher, claiming he has the best single strike in the sport currently.

“If we can just add in, about Alex Pereira and his left hook,” Tom Aspinall told TNT Sports. “It’s one – it’s probably the best strike in MMA at the moment. He literally touches anybody with the left hook, bink, and they go over.”

THE best strike in MMA 😳@AspinallMMA, @AdamCatterall and Danny O’Donoghue highlight the destructive left hook of Alex Pereira 💥#UFC303 | Saturday | LIVE on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/vCzXFeQvpj — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) June 25, 2024

Rematching the above-mentioned Czech Republic finisher, Prochazka this weekend in Las Vegas, Pereira managed to snatch vacant light heavyweight spoils against the former in November of last year with a second round knockout win.

Defending his crown at UFC 300 earlier this year, Pereira stopped the returning ex-champion, Jamahal Hill with another devastating opening round KO win.

Would you like to see Alex Pereira challenge Tom Aspinall in the future?