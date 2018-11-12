TJ Dillashaw Says UFC ‘Paid Me A F**k Ton Of Money’ To Kill Flyweight Division

TJ Dillashaw says he’s ready to take out the UFC flyweight division.

The UFC bantamweight champion is scheduled to meet flyweight champ Henry Cejudo at January’s UFC 233 from Anaheim, California. There, they’ll fight for Cejudo’s 125-pound title belt. The fight is rumored to be the last flyweight title fight in UFC history.

After Demetrious Johnson was traded to ONE Championship, the expectation is that the division will be nixed as a result. Cejudo said he may leave the UFC if they do so on today’s episode of “Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show.” But speaking on the same show today, Dillashaw took quite the opposite point of view.

He said the UFC paid him a large sum of money to take out the division once and for all:

"(The UFC) paid me a f— ton of money to kill the division." TJ Dillashaw to @arielhelwani on the flyweights.#HelwaniShow — Greg Rosenstein (@grosenstein) November 12, 2018

Dillashaw then went in on Cejudo. He called him a “head case” and said he was scared to compete against him:

.@TJDillashaw calls @HenryCejudo a “head case”. Says Cejudo is nervous not comfortable in his own skin. Says he looks scared to compete. #HelwaniShow @arielhelwani — MMA On Point (@OnPointMMA) November 12, 2018

This situation seems to be getting more heated by the moment. Additional stakes are being attached with Cejudo saying he may leave the UFC if his division is dissolved.

On the other hand, Dillashaw only wants to be a two-division champion, so he obviously has no problem beating flyweight’s champion and watching it fall apart.

A strange spot to be in for Cejudo, who is coming off the biggest win of his MMA career by a wide margin. He could always venture to ONE for a trilogy fight with “Mighty Mouse,” but for now, his focus should be on ‘The Viper.’

If not, it could be a sour ending to a division that was always the UFC’s red-headed stepchild.