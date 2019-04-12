TJ Dillashaw Finally Breaks Silence On EPO Test Failure

Without a doubt the hottest topic in MMA this week was former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw’s shocking drug test failure for EPO.

‘The Viper’ was suspended for two years by USADA. It was found that a January drug test (and one re-tested sample from December) were positive for the serious banned substance. A host of MMA personalities weighed in on the topic. Not surprisingly, none of them were good reactions.

His former rival Cody Garbrandt was understandably miffed. Conor McGregor soon rushed to support him. Joe Rogan weighed in on the topic with a harsh opinion on his podcast. But former UFC champ Matt Serra had an even more forceful view of the situation. Dillashaw’s coach and nutritionist admitted what he did was inexcusable. They still supported their fighter in tough times.

Dillashaw Finally Speaks

About the only person who didn’t offer their opinion was Dillashaw himself. That is, until today, when he just posted a video breaking his silence on the matter to his Instagram account.

“I messed up. I’m having a hard time trying to forgive myself for this. Which I should have a hard time. I should have a hard time forgiving myself. I understand the criticism and scrutiny coming my way. But what I really feel bad about is the kind of bad light I’m bringing on my coaches, my family, my teammates. They had no involvement in this, and I feel the worst for it. I got a 15-month old son and I want to be a role model for him. I’m sure there are a lot of other kids out there too. It’s tough.

“But I gotta man up to what I did. I accepted all penalties; I didn’t try to fight this thing. I’m gonna sit for the next two years as of January 18.”

Watch the video here: