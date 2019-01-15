TJ Dillashaw Explains Why Henry Cejudo Is Not ‘Dangerous Fighter’

TJ Dillashaw explains why he doesn’t consider Henry Cejudo a dangerous fighter while doing a recent media scrum to promote their upcoming fight. The UFC bantamweight champion will fight Cejudo for the UFC flyweight title in the main event of the UFC on ESPN+1 event. Dillashaw will move down 10 pounds to challenge for Cejudo’s 125-pound belt.

On Monday at a media day in Los Angeles, Dillashaw stated that although Cejudo has showed great strides in his performance as of late, he doesn’t consider him a threat. This may prove to be a costly mistake in his mindset come fight night.

“He’s gotten a lot better,” Dillashaw told MMAFighting. “I was impressed with his growth. But he’s not like a dangerous fighter, he’s a little more of a boring fighter. But he’s smart, right? I think that’s where I’m going to pick him apart is that I’m going to be able to put it all together.”

Finish

“I can’t tell you exactly which way I’m going to finish him, but my pressure is going to be too much,” Dillashaw said. “I’m too well-rounded that I can take the fight anywhere, and he’s going to want to fold. He doesn’t have that competitive edge that I have.”



UFC on ESPN+ 1 (also known as UFC Fight Night 143) is set to take place on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

For months, Dillashaw was calling out then-flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson for a superfight. Once Cejudo beat Johnson to win the title, TJ changed his focus to Cejudo. Despite this, he still can’t live up to the challenge that Johnson would bring in the eyes of Dillashaw.