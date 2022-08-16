T.J. Dillashaw says Aljamain Sterling is using his 2019 positive steroid test to downplay his skills

T.J. Dillashaw labels Aljamain Sterling a ‘dipsh*t’ following Sterling’s trash talk ahead of their UFC 280 bantamweight title fight.

Following his unsuccessful flyweight title bid, T.J. Dillashaw would test positive for a banned substance, resulting in a two-year suspension and a tarnished image.

For most fighters, taking steroids is reprehensible and would be considered a cardinal sin in the eyes of many professional athletes. So when Dillashaw knowingly ingested the substance, which he claims were to help his drastic weight cut, he opened himself up for a line of fire, something which his next opponent, Aljamain Sterling is targeting.

When making an appearance on The MMA Hour, Sterling expressed that he believes that Dillashaw is not a clean athlete.

In a recent interview with MMAJunkie, Dillashaw would refute this, stating that Sterling has to play down his skill set.

“He’s got to say something to downplay how good I am,” Dillashaw said. “I’m going to whoop his ass coming up soon in 10 weeks. He’s got to make some sort of excuse of why I’m winning, or who I am and why I am. It don’t bother me. It’s just a bunch of bullsh*t excuses. When I beat his ass he’s going to be like, ‘See.’”

“I never had anything against the guy until now I’m fighting him,” Dillashaw said. “The way he kind of handled winning the belt the first time and just continuing his persona outright. He’s a kind of not a likable guy, and he’s kind of rolling with taking the cringe to the next level. Nothing personally against him, other than the fact he acts like a dipsh*t.”

