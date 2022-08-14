Aljamain Sterling reacts to Marlon Vera’s Stunning KO over Dominick Cruz: “It’s the circle of life”

After an epic battle between Marlon Vera and Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego, the bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling spilled his thoughts on the brutal knockout victory by ‘Chito’ Vera.

The fight began with a spirited start by divisional legend Cruz, who took advantage of Vera’s tendency of being a slow starter. Rapid combos found a home for ‘The Dominator’, but the chin of ‘Chito’ effortlessly weathered the storm.

Dominick Cruz would get dropped by Vera but rallied back brilliantly to win the first round. Which would end with Cruz looking impressively sharp, outstriking his opponent 29-11, and nabbing two takedowns as well.

Round two was much of the same, as classic footwork and elusiveness by Cruz would see him continue his onslaught. It was a puzzling offensive barrage. However, ‘Chito’ was steadily adapting to it. Fans didn’t know it yet, but he was already working on setting up his final move.

It came three minutes into round four and was as fluid and perfectly placed a kick as it gets. Following up a right-hook feint, ‘Chito’ launched a vicious head kick, and in a resounding thud, it would connect seamlessly and send the legend Dominick Cruz crashing seemingly lifeless to the canvas.

An insane head kick knockout for Chito Vera against Dominick Cruz pic.twitter.com/MT8UtT7Xnr — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) August 14, 2022

Aljamain Sterling sounds off on Dominick Cruz’s KO loss, blames “Father time”

“Father time is truly undefeated,” Aljamain Sterling said on Twitter after the Dominick Cruz loss. “I said before this fight, that it may be the passing of the guards. Chito can still take a shot, Cruz, not so much.”

“It’s the circle of life in this game,” Sterling continued. “Chito caught him at the right time in both their careers. Great win! #UFCSanDiego.”

Father Time is truly undefeated. I said before this fight, that it may be the passing of the guards. Chito can still take a shot, Cruz, not so much. It’s the circle of life in this game. Chito caught him at the right time in both their careers. Great win! #UFCSanDiego — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 14, 2022

Now seemingly next in line for a title shot, it seems like the world is in the palm of Marlon Vera’s hand. For Dominick Cruz, it’s an interesting enigma. Career setbacks like injuries and losses when the stakes were highest have played a pivotal role in defining the many struggles of a divisional legend like ‘The Dominator’.

Should Dominick Cruz retire, and does Marlon Vera deserve a title shot?

Aljamain Sterling