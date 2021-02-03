Former UFC light heavyweight champion, ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ Tito Ortiz will remain in his position as mayor pro tem in his native Huntington Beach, despite a recent vote of no confidence by his fellow city council members.



Ortiz, who won a seat on the California cities council back in November of last year, recently found himself on the wrong side of a vote of no confidence by his fellow council electees, but nevertheless, has retained his status as mayor pro tem, which means he can assume the position of mayor after the term of the incumbent city mayor, Kim Carr is completed.



“On December 7th., Council Member Tito Ortiz was selected unanimously by his fellow council members to serve in a leadership role as Mayor Pro Tem for the City of Huntington Beach, ” a statement issued to the city council told. “Unfortunately, Mr. Ortiz has failed to perform at the level expected for this position and has demonstrated little commitment for serving in the role with honour and dignity. His unprofessional demeanour and poor judgement have raised concerns among residents, local business owners, and his fellow council members. The Huntington Beach community expects local elected officials to take their governing responsibilities seriously and we wholeheartedly agree.“

Ortiz has been involved in some notable incidents already since his stint as a city council member began back at the tail end of last year. Footage emerged recently of Ortiz involved in an argument with a member of the public in which the former was criticised for not wearing a face mask. Police were eventually called to the incident before it dispersed.

In response to the motion of no confidence, Ortiz apologised to his fellow council members, before claiming that going forward — he’ll attempt to do the best job he could.



“I want to thank each and every one of you,” Ortiz said.”I apologise if I let anybody down. I think I just let myself down because I went on (the) defensive mode from the very beginning, and I shouldn’t have done that. I will work harder, and I will try not to miss meetings as hard as I possibly can. I do have other jobs to pay my bills, but at the same time, I will do the best job that I know I can.“

Incumbent major, the above mentioned, Carr urged Ortiz to speak with her if needs be, and how the council have never held any hostility toward the 46-year-old.



“I’m asking you to understand — and truly be that leader,” Carr said. “I always have an open door. You know that. I don’t have an axe to grind with you. (I) Never have. I’ve never attacked you. None of us have. We’re not interested in that. We truly want to do good work with the city.” (Per MMA Junkie)”Here’s your opportunity,” Carr continued. “Show us what you can do. Show us that you’re in it to win it and that you want to with us, you want to be a partner, and that I know I can count on you because there is going to be that day I need you, and I want you to be there. So you told me, ‘I’m in it.’ I will trust you, and I have your back, but I cannot have you lying. That is the biggest thing. You cannot lie to our community. You cannot tell half-truths. You have to be completely honest and transparent.” (H/T BJPENN.com)

Last competing in professional mixed martial arts unde the Combate Americas banner at Combate Americas 51, Oritz took home an opening round rear-naked choke victory over Alberto El Patron, otherwise known as Alberto Del Rio. The victory marked the third straight win for the veteran, having stopped Chael Sonnen and rival Chuck Liddell under the Bellator and Golden Boy Promotions banner, respectively.