Tito Ortiz’s Restaurant Hit with multiple health code violations and scathing reviews

Tito Ortiz’s restaurant in Cape Coral was slapped with five health code violations.

Whether you love him or hate him, Ortiz was an undeniably successful star under the UFC banner, claiming the light heavyweight title and engaging in a memorable feud with ‘Iceman’ Chuck Liddell. Unfortunately, it sounds like Ortiz isn’t doing quite as well as a restaurant manager.

Owner and operator of Tito’s Cantina Tequila Bar and Grille, the ‘Hunting Beach Bad Boy’ was recently hit with multiple violations after his eatery was found to violate numerous health codes a mere three months after its grand opening. Per a report from Borrachinha Depot on X, there were three high-priority violations, including a dishwashing machine that was being used without any type of proper sanitizing substance. Other violations include, but are not limited to:

Raw animal foods not properly separated from each other in holding unit based on minimum requirement cooking temperature.

Toxic substance/chemical improperly stored by clean plates

Tito's restaurant recently got hit with five health violations — including not using any proper sanitization substance in their dishwasher 🤢 pic.twitter.com/0xHFVOkYpN — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) December 4, 2023

Tito Ortiz’s Restaurant Receives a Brutal Opening Weekend Review

The multiple violations certainly won’t do anything to improve the restaurant’s already shameful reputation. During its opening weekend, one patron decided to give his honest opinion of the veritable sh*tshow he observed while dining.

“After waiting an hour to get seated, we were given paper menus as opposed to the online menu we already studied and were prepared to order from,” the reviewer wrote on Facebook. “They had an hour to tell us it was a different menu, a small menu, a really shitty menu, but they didn’t say a damn word to anyone of the many people waiting to get in for dinner.”

If you’re thinking the food had to have been better than the service, think again.

“My “T-Mac” tacos were AWFUL. It was a smashed hamburger bun top with a couple small pieces of mystery meat, onion, lettuce and the copycat Big Mac sauce the waitress had mentioned. What a major disappointment! Bryson had the same thing as me and he was as disappointed as I was. Rice and beans were supposed to come out with all the meals, but did not. “They ran out of rice and once we got all the beans they were some of the worst beans any of the three of us have ever tasted. Jen thought they tasted like lime, I thought they tasted like mint and Bryson thought they tasted like sh*t.”

Sounds like you can add restaurant manager to the laundry list of Tito Ortiz’s failed post-fight careers.