Tito Ortiz Says ‘Karma’ Will Catch Up With Conor McGregor At UFC 246

Spread the word!













Everyone is offering up their picks for Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone this weekend. The pair will headline UFC 246 on pay-per-view (PPV) in a welterweight bout from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada Saturday night (January 18, 2020).

Now, former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz has revealed who he’s picking to win. Speaking to SBN MMA, Ortiz said he’s picking “Cowboy” to leave “Sin City” victorious due to “karma” catching up with the Irishman for his recent wrongdoings. (H/T MMA Mania)

“I like ‘Cowboy’ in this one,” Ortiz said. “I really like [his] chances. Conor has taken a beating his last couple of fights, people have kind of found his Kryptonite. The pressure is something that Conor can’t handle. I think that life is something that comes full circle. Karma is a b—ch and it always bites people in the ass. Conor has done some really bad things and I think karma will get him at the end of the day.”

Ortiz is in the middle of what could likely be his last run in the sport, currently on a three-fight win streak. He has picked up wins over the likes of Chael Sonnen, Chuck Liddell, and Alberto Del Rio in recent years. Now, Ortiz fights under the Combate Americas banner, and has one fight left on his deal with the promotion, which has yet to be announced.

What do you think about Ortiz saying “karma” will catch up with McGregor at UFC 246?