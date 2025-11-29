“Title Shot Only” – Nassourdine Imavov Reveals Strong Stance After UFC Conversation

Recently, Nassourdine Imavov issued a statement regarding his discussion with the UFC and his upcoming bout. Imavov, who currently holds the number two spot on the middleweight chart and has been undefeated in his last six outings, boasts wins over Joaquin Buckley, Caio Borralho, Israel Adesanya, and Brendan Allen, among others.

Recently, the UFC announced the first two numbered events of 2026 on Paramount+. UFC 324 will be headlined by Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett, and UFC 325 will be headlined by Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes.

‘The Sniper’ is not coming back in the first quarter of 2026, and about that, he told fans:

“Had a good conversation with UFC, I told them, Title shot only! If we have to wait, we’ll wait. No distractions, no detours. Great things require great preparation. Make no mistake, I’ll be ready!”

A fam quipped on the post above:

“Nobody cares about you, dude”

To which the 29-year-old replied:

“You Will care soon”

Why is Nassourdine Imavov not fighting Khamzat Chimaev?

Newly minted UFC middleweight kingpin Khamzat Chimaev most recently revealed that he has a small foot operation for which he will step away from training for a short time and return after Ramadan in 2026. He told Adam Zubayraev:

“My return? After Ramadan. Right now, I have a small operation on my foot. I’ll step away from training for a couple of weeks… So we’ll prepare after Ramadan. Whoever they give me, that’s who I’ll face.”

Fans and Nassourdine Imavov expect Khamzat Chiamev to return sometime in May or July 2026. On X, Chimaev has already asked ‘The Sniper’ to work on his wrestling:

“See you after Ramadan @imavov1 🤫 You have time work on your wrestling Bratishka 😁”

Chimaev’s last outing, in which he dethroned Dricus du Plessis, was a dominant wrestling affair. ‘Borz’ secured 12 takedowns, had a control time of 21 minutes and 40 seconds, and lsnded 529 total strikes.